From breakfast to dinner, these easy, healthy meal-prep ideas will keep you full and satisfied.

30 Healthy Meal-Prep Ideas to Get You Through the Week

We're big fans of meal prep at EatingWell for many reasons. Whether you prep all your meals or just one, meal prepping saves time throughout the week. Plus, it can help you stick to a budget and make it easier if you're trying to follow a specific diet. To help you get started, we've pulled together some easy, healthy meal prep ideas for the week. As a bonus, these recipes are ready in 30 minutes or less, so you can get in and out of the kitchen in no time.

Healthy Meal Prep Ideas for Breakfast

Start your morning off on the right note with these healthy breakfast meal-prep ideas. From oats to smoothies, these recipes are packed with fruit, including apples, berries and bananas. Plus, each recipe includes fiber and protein to help you feel full and energized for your day ahead.

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Assemble these smoothie packs and keep them in the freezer for up to three months. When you're ready, add the smoothie pack ingredients to a blender with a liquid of your choice, blend and you've got breakfast in minutes.

Get the recipe: Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Quick-Cooking Oats

You can easily double or triple this recipe to make multiple servings for the week. Portion the oatmeal into microwave-safe mason jars and reheat at the office or whenever you're ready to eat. Add your favorite toppings, like fresh berries or nuts, and enjoy.

Get the recipe: Quick-Cooking Oats

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Keep a stash of these burritos in the freezer and grab one when you're in a rush. These burritos reheat easily in the microwave and are packed with protein-rich tofu, beans and plenty of veggies.

Get the recipe: Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

3-Ingredient Egg & Mushroom Puff Pastry Rolls

3-ingredient mushroom & egg puff pastry rolls Credit: Carolyn Hodges

You might not believe it at first glance, but this meal-prep-friendly breakfast uses just three ingredients! After baking, you can refrigerate these rolls for up to four days before reheating in the microwave.

Ricotta-Berry Crepes

These easy, three-ingredient crepes can be assembled and stored in the freezer. The ricotta adds protein while berries add color, flavor and nutrients.

Get the recipe: Ricotta-Berry Crepes

Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

This quick recipe takes just 10 minutes of active time (the rest of the time is spent chilling in the refrigerator). We use apples and pecans, but you could also try our Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding for an equally delicious twist.

Get the recipe: Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding

Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Waffle Sandwiches

3-ingredient jam and goat cheese waffle breakfast sandwich Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Tangy goat cheese marries with strawberry jam for a sweet-and-savory breakfast sandwich. Use frozen waffles that are high in protein to help you stay full until lunch (check out the best healthy frozen waffles).

Get the recipe: Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Waffle Sandwiches

3-Ingredient Tropical Greens Smoothie Packs

Smoothies are an easy way to add in some veggies! Here, we add spinach to the smoothie pack for a boost of nutrients and color.

Get the recipe: 3-Ingredient Tropical Greens Smoothie Packs

Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

These adorable mini quiches can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a fast breakfast. Sweet potato stands in for traditional quiche crust for a boost of nutrition and fiber.

Get the recipe: Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

Sheet-Pan Banana Pancakes

You can whip up a batch of pancakes with ease when you bake them on a sheet pan. These pancakes can be reheated in the microwave or oven—and don't forget the maple syrup!

Get the recipe: Sheet-Pan Banana Pancakes

Healthy Meal Prep Ideas for Lunch

Enjoy a satisfying, healthy lunch with these easy recipes. These meals are perfect for school, the office or a busy day at home.

Protein Bistro Lunch Box

Protein Bistro Lunch Box

Perfect for meal prep, these bistro-style lunch boxes can be assembled in advance, so you can simply grab it and go on busy mornings.

Get the recipe: Protein Bistro Lunch Box

Steak Burritos

This tasty recipe yields four burritos, so one batch gives you a grab-and-go lunch for the week.

Get the recipe: Steak Burritos

Tuna & White Bean Salad

Made with nutritious pantry staples like canned tuna and cannellini beans, you can prep this salad a few days ahead. Serve over salad greens or between two slices of bread for a fast and filling lunch.

Get the recipe: Tuna & White Bean Salad

Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

Packed with plenty of colorful, nutritious produce, these hearty chicken bowls are perfect for lunch at work or school.

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

Chicken thighs bulk up this simple salad recipe for a light, yet filling, lunch. Pack the dressing in a separate container and dress right before serving (because no one likes soggy greens!).

Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles

Make sure you use microwave-safe jars when you prep this warming meal, so you can enjoy directly from the container and save yourself an extra dish to clean.

Get the recipe: Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles

Chopped Rainbow Salad with Peanut Sauce

Chopped Rainbow Bowl

Full of colorful produce, these salad bowls can be assembled up to four days in advance. We use bulgur because it cooks quickly, but you could swap in any other hearty whole grain.

Get the recipe: Chopped Rainbow Salad with Peanut Sauce

Southwest Black-Bean Pasta Salad Bowls

Make a healthy, high-fiber lunch with just five ingredients. Each serving has 14 grams of fiber, so you'll stay full throughout the afternoon.

Get the recipe: Southwest Black-Bean Pasta Salad Bowls

Meal-Prep Falafel Bowls with Tahini Sauce

We rely on healthy convenience items like frozen falafel and steam-in-bag fresh green beans to assemble these bowls in just 20 minutes. Dress with the tahini sauce right before serving.

Get the recipe: Meal-Prep Falafel Bowls with Tahini Sauce

Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps

Rather than sandwiching it between slices of bread, we use this egg salad in lettuce wraps for an easy, lower-carb swap.

Get the recipe: Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps

Healthy Meal Prep Ideas for Dinner

Dinner is on the table in record time, thanks to these healthy recipes. From creamy soups to cozy casseroles, you'll end your day feeling full and satisfied.

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken

Creamy-Chicken-Noodle

Make a pot of this creamy, veggie-packed soup and enjoy throughout the week. This soup uses rotisserie chicken to save time, but you could also use any leftover cooked chicken you have on hand.

Get the recipe: Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken

Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

Made with convenient canned beans, you can prep this curry recipe ahead of time. When you're ready to eat, grab some naan and serve.

Vegan Grain Bowl

Sweet potatoes, chickpeas and avocado are delicious, satisfying additions to these grain bowls. Make for dinner one night and then save the leftovers for other meals throughout the week.

Get the recipe: Vegan Grain Bowl

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

6963263.jpg

Make this sausage and peppers recipe ahead of time, then plan to use it for dinners throughout the week. One night, they could be added to a roll for a classic sandwich, or cut up and tossed in pasta.

Easy Italian Wedding Soup

This quick soup calls for Easy Italian Chicken Meatballs. Prep a batch of the meatballs ahead of time, then use them in this soup that's on the table in just 20 minutes.

Get the recipe: Easy Italian Wedding Soup

Sloppy Joe Casserole

This hearty casserole is an easy way to eat your veggies. Plus, it makes six servings, so you can prep this on Sunday and enjoy leftovers later in the week.

Get the recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

6374514.jpg

Make a batch of these flavorful salmon cakes ahead of time, then reheat and serve over leafy greens for a quick, nutritious dinner.

Get the recipe: Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

Made with convenient, store-bought ingredients, this dinner comes together easily thanks to ingredients like riced cauliflower and pre-grilled asparagus.

Get the recipe: Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

When it comes to meal prep, making just one part of the meal ahead of time can make a huge difference. Prep a batch of these chicken thighs and keep them on hand. Add to pasta or toss over salad greens for a boost of protein. You could also cut the thighs up and make chicken salad for lunch.

Get the recipe: Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

This cheesy casserole makes six servings, so you can enjoy it on one night and reheat leftovers on another. If you plan to add toppings like sour cream, wait until you're ready to eat.