30 Healthy Meal-Prep Ideas to Get You Through the Week
From breakfast to dinner, these easy, healthy meal-prep ideas will keep you full and satisfied.
We're big fans of meal prep at EatingWell for many reasons. Whether you prep all your meals or just one, meal prepping saves time throughout the week. Plus, it can help you stick to a budget and make it easier if you're trying to follow a specific diet. To help you get started, we've pulled together some easy, healthy meal prep ideas for the week. As a bonus, these recipes are ready in 30 minutes or less, so you can get in and out of the kitchen in no time.
Healthy Meal Prep Ideas for Breakfast
Start your morning off on the right note with these healthy breakfast meal-prep ideas. From oats to smoothies, these recipes are packed with fruit, including apples, berries and bananas. Plus, each recipe includes fiber and protein to help you feel full and energized for your day ahead.
Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs
Assemble these smoothie packs and keep them in the freezer for up to three months. When you're ready, add the smoothie pack ingredients to a blender with a liquid of your choice, blend and you've got breakfast in minutes.
Get the recipe: Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs
Quick-Cooking Oats
You can easily double or triple this recipe to make multiple servings for the week. Portion the oatmeal into microwave-safe mason jars and reheat at the office or whenever you're ready to eat. Add your favorite toppings, like fresh berries or nuts, and enjoy.
Get the recipe: Quick-Cooking Oats
Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Keep a stash of these burritos in the freezer and grab one when you're in a rush. These burritos reheat easily in the microwave and are packed with protein-rich tofu, beans and plenty of veggies.
Get the recipe: Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos
3-Ingredient Egg & Mushroom Puff Pastry Rolls
You might not believe it at first glance, but this meal-prep-friendly breakfast uses just three ingredients! After baking, you can refrigerate these rolls for up to four days before reheating in the microwave.
Get the recipe: 3-Ingredient Egg & Mushroom Puff Pastry Rolls
Ricotta-Berry Crepes
These easy, three-ingredient crepes can be assembled and stored in the freezer. The ricotta adds protein while berries add color, flavor and nutrients.
Get the recipe: Ricotta-Berry Crepes
Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding
This quick recipe takes just 10 minutes of active time (the rest of the time is spent chilling in the refrigerator). We use apples and pecans, but you could also try our Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding for an equally delicious twist.
Get the recipe: Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding
Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Waffle Sandwiches
Tangy goat cheese marries with strawberry jam for a sweet-and-savory breakfast sandwich. Use frozen waffles that are high in protein to help you stay full until lunch (check out the best healthy frozen waffles).
Get the recipe: Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Waffle Sandwiches
3-Ingredient Tropical Greens Smoothie Packs
Smoothies are an easy way to add in some veggies! Here, we add spinach to the smoothie pack for a boost of nutrients and color.
Get the recipe: 3-Ingredient Tropical Greens Smoothie Packs
Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust
These adorable mini quiches can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a fast breakfast. Sweet potato stands in for traditional quiche crust for a boost of nutrition and fiber.
Get the recipe: Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust
Sheet-Pan Banana Pancakes
You can whip up a batch of pancakes with ease when you bake them on a sheet pan. These pancakes can be reheated in the microwave or oven—and don't forget the maple syrup!
Get the recipe: Sheet-Pan Banana Pancakes
Healthy Meal Prep Ideas for Lunch
Enjoy a satisfying, healthy lunch with these easy recipes. These meals are perfect for school, the office or a busy day at home.
Protein Bistro Lunch Box
Perfect for meal prep, these bistro-style lunch boxes can be assembled in advance, so you can simply grab it and go on busy mornings.
Get the recipe: Protein Bistro Lunch Box
Steak Burritos
This tasty recipe yields four burritos, so one batch gives you a grab-and-go lunch for the week.
Get the recipe: Steak Burritos
Tuna & White Bean Salad
Made with nutritious pantry staples like canned tuna and cannellini beans, you can prep this salad a few days ahead. Serve over salad greens or between two slices of bread for a fast and filling lunch.
Get the recipe: Tuna & White Bean Salad
Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls
Packed with plenty of colorful, nutritious produce, these hearty chicken bowls are perfect for lunch at work or school.
Get the recipe: Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls
Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad
Chicken thighs bulk up this simple salad recipe for a light, yet filling, lunch. Pack the dressing in a separate container and dress right before serving (because no one likes soggy greens!).
Get the recipe: Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad
Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles
Make sure you use microwave-safe jars when you prep this warming meal, so you can enjoy directly from the container and save yourself an extra dish to clean.
Get the recipe: Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles
Chopped Rainbow Salad with Peanut Sauce
Full of colorful produce, these salad bowls can be assembled up to four days in advance. We use bulgur because it cooks quickly, but you could swap in any other hearty whole grain.
Get the recipe: Chopped Rainbow Salad with Peanut Sauce
Southwest Black-Bean Pasta Salad Bowls
Make a healthy, high-fiber lunch with just five ingredients. Each serving has 14 grams of fiber, so you'll stay full throughout the afternoon.
Get the recipe: Southwest Black-Bean Pasta Salad Bowls
Meal-Prep Falafel Bowls with Tahini Sauce
We rely on healthy convenience items like frozen falafel and steam-in-bag fresh green beans to assemble these bowls in just 20 minutes. Dress with the tahini sauce right before serving.
Get the recipe: Meal-Prep Falafel Bowls with Tahini Sauce
Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps
Rather than sandwiching it between slices of bread, we use this egg salad in lettuce wraps for an easy, lower-carb swap.
Get the recipe: Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps
Healthy Meal Prep Ideas for Dinner
Dinner is on the table in record time, thanks to these healthy recipes. From creamy soups to cozy casseroles, you'll end your day feeling full and satisfied.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken
Make a pot of this creamy, veggie-packed soup and enjoy throughout the week. This soup uses rotisserie chicken to save time, but you could also use any leftover cooked chicken you have on hand.
Get the recipe: Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken
Chhole (Chickpea Curry)
Made with convenient canned beans, you can prep this curry recipe ahead of time. When you're ready to eat, grab some naan and serve.
Get the recipe: Chhole (Chickpea Curry)
Vegan Grain Bowl
Sweet potatoes, chickpeas and avocado are delicious, satisfying additions to these grain bowls. Make for dinner one night and then save the leftovers for other meals throughout the week.
Get the recipe: Vegan Grain Bowl
Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers
Make this sausage and peppers recipe ahead of time, then plan to use it for dinners throughout the week. One night, they could be added to a roll for a classic sandwich, or cut up and tossed in pasta.
Get the recipe: Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers
Easy Italian Wedding Soup
This quick soup calls for Easy Italian Chicken Meatballs. Prep a batch of the meatballs ahead of time, then use them in this soup that's on the table in just 20 minutes.
Get the recipe: Easy Italian Wedding Soup
Sloppy Joe Casserole
This hearty casserole is an easy way to eat your veggies. Plus, it makes six servings, so you can prep this on Sunday and enjoy leftovers later in the week.
Get the recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole
Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes
Make a batch of these flavorful salmon cakes ahead of time, then reheat and serve over leafy greens for a quick, nutritious dinner.
Get the recipe: Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes
Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage
Made with convenient, store-bought ingredients, this dinner comes together easily thanks to ingredients like riced cauliflower and pre-grilled asparagus.
Get the recipe: Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage
Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs
When it comes to meal prep, making just one part of the meal ahead of time can make a huge difference. Prep a batch of these chicken thighs and keep them on hand. Add to pasta or toss over salad greens for a boost of protein. You could also cut the thighs up and make chicken salad for lunch.
Get the recipe: Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs
Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole
This cheesy casserole makes six servings, so you can enjoy it on one night and reheat leftovers on another. If you plan to add toppings like sour cream, wait until you're ready to eat.
Get the recipe: Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole