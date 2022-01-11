In this healthy meal plan, we focus on healthy aging as a whole package by including foods for smooth skin and glowing hair, while also focusing on the internal factors that support healthy aging.

7-Day Meal Plan for Healthy Aging from the Inside Out

Though how we age is largely influenced by genetics and a bit of luck, there are certain foods, nutrients and lifestyle factors that play a role in how our bodies change as we get older. When we think about aging, often the focus is on external appearances like preventing wrinkles and gray hair. While we completely support sprucing up your outward appearance if that gives you joy, aging well also means keeping our brains sharp, protecting our vision and having strong bones. In this plan, we focus on healthy aging as a whole package by including foods for smooth skin and glowing hair while also focusing on the internal factors that support healthy aging.

If you're following this plan to lose weight, we set each day at 1,500 calories, which is a level where most people will lost about one pound a week. If you have other goals, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

5 Habits for Healthy Aging

1. Follow the Mediterranean Diet

The nutrient-dense Mediterranean diet has been shown to benefit our health again and again. Not only does it improve heart health, inflammation and diabetes, research shows it can also protect our brains and strengthen our bones. Learn More: 23 Mediterranean Diet Recipes That Support Healthy Aging.

2. Exercise and strength train

Of course, any way you can move your body is fantastic but strength-training and impact exercises like jogging or walking are particularly helpful to maintain bone health and good balance as we age. Low-impact exercises like biking or swimming are helpful, too!

3. De-Stress

Managing stress can play a role in reducing wrinkles and gray hair. Plus, chronic stress can have some serious negative impacts on our overall health

4. Get enough sleep

Research shows that people between the ages of 50 to 70 who regularly get less than 6 hours of sleep per night have a 30% increased risk of dementia.

5. Up your nutrient intake

Focus on nutrient-rich fruits (berries!), vegetables (leafy greens!), proteins, seafood, whole grains and healthy fats like olive oil, avocados and salmon.

Healthy Aging Foods to Focus On

Fish (salmon, tuna, halibut and more)

Shellfish (such as clams, mussels, oysters, shrimp)

Nuts and seeds (including natural peanut and nut butters)

Avocado

Leafy Greens

Berries

Eggs (eat the yolk!)

Dark chocolate

Pomegranate

Fermented dairy (yogurt, kefir)

Cruciferous veggies (broccoli, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage)

Coffee

Bone broth

Liver and organ meats

Oranges and citrus fruits

Carrots

Beans and lentils

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet Credit: Jamie Vespa

Breakfast (317 calories)

1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet

1 cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (345 calories)

1 serving 3-Ingredient Green Goddess White Bean Salad

P.M. Snack (110 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

Dinner (533 calories)

1 serving 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet

3/4 cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 78g fat, 87g protein, 116g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,032mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie to breakfast plus add 12 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.

Day 2

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing Credit: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RD

Breakfast (342 calories)

1 serving Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Lunch (445 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

1/2 cup red grapes

P.M. Snack (115 calories)

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup raspberries

Dinner (514 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,477 calories, 49g fat, 86g protein, 183g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,360mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie, change the A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit both the grapes at lunch and the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 3

Vegan Lentil Stew Credit: Fred Hardy

Breakfast (337 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain yogurt

⅓ cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (445 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

1/2 cup red grapes

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (451 calories)

1 serving Vegan Lentil Stew

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 56g fat, 84g protein, 179g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,123mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 32 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 4

Blueberry and Spinach Smoothie Credit: Casey Barber

Breakfast (342 calories)

1 serving Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie

A.M. Snack (110 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

Lunch (445 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

1/2 cup red grapes

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (458 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 40g fat, 69g protein, 219g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,487mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to 1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie, change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack.

Day 5

chicken kale soup

Breakfast (337 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain yogurt

⅓ cup blueberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (32 calories)

½ cup raspberries

Lunch (445 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

1/2 cup red grapes

P.M. Snack (157 calories)

12 dried walnut halves

Dinner (516 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve 2 servings Chicken & Kale Soup to have for lunch on days 6 & 7

Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 78g fat, 91g protein, 119g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,402mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at breakfast and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack, increase to 20 dried walnut halves and add 1 medium apple to the P.M. snack plus add a 1-oz. slice of whole-wheat baguette to dinner.

Day 6

Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Breakfast (342 calories)

1 serving Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie

A.M. Snack (231 calories)

30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (366 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (406 calories)

1 serving Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,477 calories, 48g fat, 75g protein, 202g carbohydrate, 41g fiber, 1,293mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium bell pepper, sliced, and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 18 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.

Day 7

Green Shakshuka

Breakfast (317 calories)

1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet

1 cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (366 calories)

1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (110 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

Dinner (506 calories)

1 serving Green Shakshuka with Spinach, Chard & Feta

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Basil Vinaigrette

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 79g fat, 79g protein, 127g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,702 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and change the P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries.