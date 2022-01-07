5 Best Fruits for Constipation, According to a Dietitian

Constipation is never fun to deal with. Try eating more of these five high-fiber fruits to find relief from the discomfort.

We all know how uncomfortable being constipated can be. Constipation is technically defined as 3 days without a bowel movement for most people, however, this varies widely from person to person. Surprising (or maybe not), 14 percent of the population experiences chronic constipation.

The lack of dietary fiber and fluids in the diet are two culprits that lead to constipation. The current dietary guidelines suggest including at least 25 to 38 grams of fiber per day, yet, according to a news release from the American Society for Nutrition in June of 2021, only 7% of the U.S. population meets the mark. Other factors such as the lack of exercise, changes in toilet routine, avoiding the urge to void, and certain medications and supplements can also cause constipation.

The good news is, you can resolve this issue by eating more fiber-rich fruits. Read on to find out the best fruits to include in your diet to avoid constipation.

Best Fruit for Constipation

1. Pears

One medium pear (187g) contains 5.52 grams of fiber. Eating one pear provides 22 percent of your daily recommended intake of fiber.

Pears contain both insoluble and soluble fiber—both of which are important for keeping your gut happy and in good working order. The former is found on the skin of the fruit. It does not dissolve in water and helps move stool along the gut, keeping your bowels regular. The latter is found in the medium-soft flesh of the pear, that, when combined with water, forms a gel that bulks up the stool.

In addition to eating fiber, pears are a natural laxative due to higher fructose content and the presence of sorbitol, a sugar alcohol. Sorbitol is not well absorbed; it draws water to the colon, making stools soft and easy to pass.

Aside from eating the whole fruit, you can enjoy pears in many ways: with cheese as a hearty snack, in a salad, like our Roasted Beet & Pear Salad, or as a dessert, such as Spiced-Pomegranate Poached Pears.

2. Dragon fruit

Dragon fruit comes in two common varieties: red-skinned and yellow-skinned. Both types have white flesh with black seeds, but some red-skinned varieties also have dark-red meat.

Unlike apples and pears, dragon fruits have thick, inedible skin. Even so, a 6-ounce dragon fruit provides almost 5 grams of fiber, which is about 20 percent of the daily recommended intake.

Enjoy dragon fruits as whole fruits cut into cubes or slices, or add them into a smoothie to boost fiber intake.

3. Apples

One medium apple (187g) has 4.37 grams of fiber, making up 17 percent of the daily recommended fiber intake.

Like pears, you can credit apples for their substantial amount of fiber from the apple skin, a type of insoluble fiber, and pectin, a form of soluble fiber present in the flesh.

One study noted that pectin might reduce the symptoms of constipation by increasing the transit time of stools.

You can easily include apples as part of your meal pattern by eating the whole fruit or adding them into savory dishes such as Kale with Apples & Mustard, salads like Apple Coleslaw, and sweet desserts such as Cherry-Wine Poached Apples.

4. Citrus fruits

Grapefruits and oranges would be the best citrus fruits for relieving constipation.

One grapefruit (246g) and one navel orange (157g) contain 4 grams and 3.7 grams of fiber, respectively, equivalent to 15 percent of the daily recommended intake.

Like apples, citrus fruits have the soluble fiber in the form of pectin, which helps ease constipation.

Additionally, citrus fruits have the flavonoid naringenin, which may exert a laxative effect.

5. Kiwi fruit

Kiwis round up the list of high fiber fruits, with one kiwi providing 2.25 grams of fiber, which equals 9 percent of the daily recommended intake.

One study found that eating two kiwis per day may help increase the transit time and the number of bowel movements. Another study also noted that kiwis might decrease abdominal discomfort and prevent constipation.

Savor your appetite for kiwis by eating the whole fruit minus their fuzzy brown skin, adding sliced kiwis to a light lunch salad like our Chicken, Kiwi and Avocado Salad, adding them to salsa and chips, and smoothies.

Best Fruit Juice for Constipation

While eating whole fruits is the best option to lessen the signs and symptoms of constipation because of the fiber content, drinking juice may also help relieve constipation for some people.

The sorbitol in juice draws water into the intestine to move contents along the gut.

Prune, apple and pear juices have higher amounts of sorbitol than other fruit juices. They are also found to be effective in treating constipation in children.

If you decide to drink juice as a way to resolve constipation, choose 100% fruit juice with no added sugars and consume no more than ten fluid ounces per day.

Keep in mind that a small amount of juice consumed could go a long way, especially for children over one year old. Offer small amounts and monitor your child's bowel movements. Reduce the amount to offer or not to provide any when you notice any signs and symptoms of diarrhea present. Current dietary guidelines recommend offering no more than four fluid ounces of juice to children per day.

The guidelines do not support offering fruit juices and juice beverages to children under 12 months.

If your child is older than six months, you can offer sips of water up to a total of 4 to 8 fluid ounces daily. Children younger than six months should receive only breastmilk and/or infant formula to ensure they remain hydrated for soft stools.

Best Dried Fruits for Constipation

Other alternatives to ease constipation would be eating dried fruits. You may be better off eating certain types, such as dried figs and prunes.

A quarter cup serving (40g) of dried figs contains 3.92 grams of fiber, which is comparable to fiber found in one medium grapefruit.

Oddly enough, prunes, also known as dried plums, a common remedy for treating constipation, contain 1 gram less fiber than dried figs for the same portion size.

Nevertheless, prunes are still a potent cure for constipation, where their fiber adds bulk and weight to stools, improving bowel frequency and consistency.

Remember that dried fruits have water removed, leaving them high in calories and sugar. Eat them in moderation to minimize the risk of weight gain and chronic diseases.

