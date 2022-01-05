3 Easy, One-Bowl Trader Joe's Meals That We Want to Make on Repeat

Trying to get back into the game of more home cooking after a November and December packed with a full slate of happy hours, holiday dinners and too much takeout can feel daunting. So rather than trying to go from a series of gutterballs to a run of strikes, the team at Trader Joe's inspired us this week with a delicious line-up of semi-homemade, single-bowl meals that are a breeze to toss together.

As part of their "Bowl-a-Rama" guide, Team Trader Joe's whipped up a different bowl-based recipe for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Each comes together in under 40 minutes, thanks to some of their fan-favorite products. Soon after they shared the ideas on Instagram, one fan chimed in to say, "was literally trying to figure out what to make for lunch when I saw this and decided to make The Approach [their brunchy bowl]. Sooo good!"

That one caught our eye, too, and we already are making our lists and checking them twice so we can try all three this week. (If you, too, are making a TJ's run, don't skip the 10 best products to buy at Trader Joe's in January, according to dietitians!)

Tasty Trader Joe's One-Bowl Recipes for Every Meal of the Day

Described as "hearty, filling meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner—or anytime," by the Trader Joe's recipe developers, beyond salt, pepper, butter and oil, here's what you'll need to add to your Trader Joe's shopping list. Psst…we tried to place them in order you'd run into these items walking through the store from produce to the cheese and wine section:

Organic Shredded Kale

Organic Spinach

Persian Cucumber

Shredded Carrots

Green Goddess Dressing

Sweet Potato

Avocados

Eggs

Everything But the Bagel-Seasoned Smoked Salmon

Raw Slivered Almonds

Hash Brown Patties

Calrose Rice

Organic White Quinoa

Greek Chickpeas with Parsley and Cumin

Green Dragon Hot Sauce

Chili Onion Crunch

Organic Crumbled Feta

The Breakfast Bowl

To make this delicious breakfast bowl, bake hash brown patties in the oven until crisp. As those cook, multitask by sautéing the kale for 5 minutes; season to taste. In a separate pan, fry an egg in a bit of butter or oil. To assemble, start with one or two hash brown patties as the foundation, top with the wilted kale, crown with sliced avocado and finish with one egg and some Chili Onion Crunch.

Get the recipe: The Breakfast Bowl

Smoked Salmon Poke-Style Bowl

This lunch bowl is a meal prep dream come true. Cook the rice according to package instructions over the weekend, then come lunchtime, all that's left to do is BYOB. (That is, build your own bowl!) Slice the Everything But the Bagel-seasoned salmon into strips, then roll those into little rosette shapes. Grab a bowl and scoop in some rice (hot or chilled), top with the salmon, sliced Persian cucumbers, shredded carrots and sliced avocado. Garnish with crumbled pieces of the roasted seaweed and a dash of Dragon Hot Sauce.

Get the recipe: Smoked Salmon Poke-Style Bowl

Green Goddess Veggie Bowl

For an easy, plant-based dinner idea, stock up on some of Trader Joe's best pantry staples. Since the beans come pre-seasoned, this meal is a breeze. Start by draining the liquid from the can of Greek Chickpeas with Parsley and Cumin. On a large baking sheet, spread out the beans on one half, and add diced sweet potato to the other half. Drizzle the spud side with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes, or until you have crispy chickpeas and fork-tender potatoes. Snag your dinner bowl, add a scoop of cooked quinoa (or some more of that rice from lunch if you've got it!) and pile on the chickpeas, sweet potato and a handful of fresh spinach. Drizzle with Green Goddess Dressing and sprinkle with slivered almonds and crumbled feta.