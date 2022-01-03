Giada Just Shared Her Favorite Healthy Recipes for January, and Fans Call Them "Simple and Delicious"

With months of seasonal sweets and rich dinners in the rearview mirror, we're all trying to eat a little healthier in January. We have plenty of inspiration for ways you can refresh your kitchen routine in 2022—including healthy soups and new Aldi products you'll want to try out. But if you're looking for advice from one of television's reigning cooking queens, you're in luck.

The Giadzy, Giada De Laurentiis's blog, just shared a roundup of more than 50 healthy recipes from Giada's kitchen that will help you feel a little better this month. This collection of recipes has something for everyone, since it includes dairy-free and gluten-free options, plus comfort foods, desserts and veggie-packed meals.

While the staff at Giadzy call this meal plan a "cleanse," it's designed to help you eat more healthy foods rather than restrict the amount of food you eat. "Going into 2022, we're all about feeling good," the Giadzy staff writes. "That means ditching the pressure (come as you are!) and doing away with the idea that we need to somehow completely change our way of being (and eating!) just because it's a new year."

Recipes like Giada's Sheet-Pan Parmesan Shrimp and Veggies include lots of feel-good foods indeed, including brain-healthy cauliflower, anti-inflammatory broccoli and heart-healthy tomatoes. The 11 veggie-loaded recipes in this collection will help you add all kinds of produce to your routine, like wintry kale and Brussels sprouts, and her recipe for Vegetable Parmesan will help you make a meal out of whatever veggies are in your fridge. De Laurentiis also offers a tip for those who are wary of trying out a new vegetable in the kitchen. "Every time you go to a restaurant and you see a vegetable you've never tried or aren't used to, order it," De Laurentiis suggests. "That way, it's less intimidating and you can decide if you like it before you try cooking with it."

If you're not quite ready to let go of winter comfort food, you don't have to deprive yourself. Recipes like Giada's Chicken Chili and Vegetable Stuffed Shells are cozy enough to warm you up on cold nights, but still pack in nutritious veggies such as anti-inflammatory carrots and garlic. (We have a few recipes that will help you lose weight while enjoying tasty comfort food, too.)

You won't be alone in taking on some of these recipes in the new year—one commenter writes that they plan to "spend the winter working my way through all these recommendations." Others suggest starting with the recipe for Chicken Chili, which one person calls a "staple" that will please everyone. You can even make it with rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time.