As if we needed an excuse to get our snack on.

7 Budget-Friendly Healthy Snacks You Should Try at Aldi this January, According to Employees

Don't let new year's pressure keep you from snacking. As long as you aim for healthy and satisfying snacks, between-meal munchies are a great way to keep up your energy throughout the day. While you could always cut down on costs by making your own snacks at home, sometimes it's hard to resist picking something up in the store. The good news is that Aldi just rounded up some of its healthiest, cheapest snack options so you can eat well and stay on budget.

This mix of chips, nuts and protein-packed snacks has something for everyone, whether you enjoy something sweet, savory or spicy. Read on for seven of the healthy snacks Aldi employees recommend for a budget-friendly January.

7 Healthy Snacks to Buy at Aldi This January

Simply Nature Sea Salt Pita Chips

You can split the difference between store-bought and homemade snacks if you pair these crunchy chips with a filling dip like homemade hummus or salmon and cream cheese dip. You could even turn a bag of these into a plate of healthy nachos if you're feeling ambitious.

Simply Nature White Cheddar Popcorn Chips

Popcorn is a filling and delicious way to curb your hunger between meals—one dietitian says it's the top snack for weight loss. These popcorn crisps add extra cheesiness to the classic snack, so you can enjoy something flavorful and filling.

Southern Grove 100-Calorie Salt & Pepper or Dill Pickle Cashews

You'll want to hide these little packs of flavored nuts in your desk drawer or glove box for a quick fix. Commenters say they're obsessed with the dill pickle variety, with one person writing that they "buy several boxes at a time."

Zero-Sugar Spicy Jalapeño Smoked Sausage

These spicy snacks pack in 9 grams of protein per serving, and they'd make a perfect companion for your next hike or road trip. These snacks also come in an original flavor for those who'd rather avoid the heat—pick up a 9.5-ounce bag for $8.99.

Fit & Active 100-Calorie Yogurt-Dipped Pretzels

Any fan of combining sweet and salty flavors will want to get their hands on these snack packs. Each box contains six, 100-calorie portions, so they're ideal for someone who needs grab-and-go munchies.

PopCorners Flex Buffalo Protein Crisps

These popcorn chips boast 10 grams of protein per serving and have just 90 calories, so you can eat light and still get a nutrition boost. Commenters are in love with Flex crisps, with one person chiming in to beg Aldi to "please keep selling those buffalo protein chips !!!!!!" Another recommends the barbecue flavor if your store is out of buffalo.

Simply Nature Peanut Butter Coconut Crisps