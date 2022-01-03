Daphne Oz's Kale and Apple Salad with Maple Vinaigrette Is Packed with Antioxidants and Flavor

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Maple syrup isn't just for pancakes, waffles and French toast! Just wait 'til you try it in this dressing…

There's no place like home—and, in particular, the family table inside it—for Daphne Oz. The cookbook author, spokesperson for WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and mom has been making family meals a priority since day one, it seems. Many of the recipes she shares on her Instagram account are inspired by recipes she shared with dad Dr. Mehmet Oz and mom Lisa as a kid. And now Daphne is passing along her love of all foods—even over-the-top ice cream sundaes on occasion—to her own four kids.

"I don't believe taking good care of ourselves has to be hard, and I want my clean eating to feel as enjoyable and obvious as the way I eat regularly," Oz has said about her food philosophy, which is the epitome of living life in peak 80/20 style. When everything from ice cream and croissants to kale and quinoa are on the menu, you can feed your body what it's craving in moderation and stick to a well-balanced routine for a lifetime. (See ya, yo-yo diets!)

She's bringing that mindset to the new show she's co-hosting, The Good Dish, that's taking over the time slot that The Dr. Oz Show previously held as of January 17.

But before her dad's show officially signed off, Daphne shared one more beautiful entree salad that's jam-packed with flavor and antioxidants—and just so happens to be 100% plant-based.

"This is an Oz family favorite…because it's just so bright and colorful," Oz says of her Kale and Apple Salad with Maple Vinaigrette.

To make it, start by tossing slivered almonds with garlic salt and olive oil. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet and bake at 350° F for about 10 minutes, or until the nuts are slightly toasted. Move these to a plate and allow them to cool as you make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together apple cider vinegar, fresh oregano, fresh thyme, maple syrup, garlic and oil. Season the mixture with salt and pepper.

Here's where the massive vitamin boost comes in! Did you know that kale is chock full of vitamins A, C and K? It also delivers a respectable amount of fiber and some protein. For this salad, you'll need 2 pounds of Tuscan kale. Remove the kale stems so the leaves remain. (Psst…don't toss the stems—here's how to make the most of them while trimming down on your food waste.)

In batches, submerge the kale in a large bowl of water and rustle the leaves around to remove any grit. Remove the leaves from the bath and shake off any extra water. Stack the leaves, slice them into thin strips for easy bites, then run the kale through a salad spinner like this OXO Good Grips Small Salad Spinner; buy it: $25.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond).

Transfer the kale to a big bowl, drizzle with lemon juice and sprinkle with salt. Using your clean hands, massage the kale well before allowing it to rest for 10 minutes. (This step will ensure it's easier to chew and tame a hint of the kale's bitter flavor.)

Add the rest of the antioxidant all-stars to complete the salad: the toasted almonds, a generous scoop of cooked farro, crunchy apple slivers and pomegranate seeds. Season once more and grab a fork!