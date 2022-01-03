6 Genius Ways to Use Granola From Breakfast to Dessert
Plus, get our picks for the best granola to buy.
Sure, granola is great on yogurt with fruit, but there are other innovative ways to enjoy this breakfast classic that go beyond the bowl. From easy, make-ahead snacks to a quick salad for one, read on for six tasty ways to use granola. Plus, check out our recommendations for three granola brands that you can buy (or learn how to make healthy granola, according to our test kitchen).
3 Granola Brands to Buy
Snag one of these granolas we love! Because suggested serving sizes vary, we've converted the numbers below to show values for ⅓ cup of each brand.
Bear Naked Fruit & Nut Granola
180 cal, 0mg sodium, 7g added sugar, 3g fiber, 4g protein
Featuring almonds, cranberries, raisins and pecans, this mix has a satisfying amount of fiber and protein.
Buy it: Target, $3.99 for a 12-ounce bag
Nature's Path Love Crunch Dark Chocolate & Red Berries Granola
173 cal, 73mg sodium, 8g added sugar, 3g fiber, 3g protein
Gratify your sweet tooth with this combo of dried strawberries and raspberries and decadent dark chocolate chunks.
Buy it: Target, $4.69 for an 11.5-ounce bag
Kind Healthy Grains Cinnamon Oat Granola with Flax Seeds
110 cal, 25mg sodium, 4g added sugar, 4g fiber, 3g protein
This fiber-packed granola contains 6 whole grains—oats, brown rice, buckwheat, millet, amaranth and quinoa—plus flax seeds and just enough cinnamon.
Buy it: Walmart, $4.53 for an 11-ounce bag
6 Ways to Use Granola
Freeze mini frozen parfait bars.
Stir 1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup into 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt. Divide among wells of a 14-well ice cube tray. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup granola, then press a berry onto each. Freeze until solid, at least 4 hours.
SERVES 14
38 calories, 4g carbohydrates, 1g added sugars, 2g protein, 1g fiber, 7mg sodium, 52mg potassium
Add crunch to your pancakes.
Stir 1/2 cup granola into batter made from 7 oz. (about 1 cup) whole-wheat pancake mix. Coat a large non-stick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. For each pancake, sprinkle about 1 tsp. granola into the pan and top with 1/4 cup batter. Cook, flipping once halfway, until golden.
SERVES 4: 2 each
332 calories, 48g carbohydrates, 5g added sugars, 11g protein, 8g fiber, 388mg sodium, 141mg potassium
Whip up some bars.
Puree 1/2 cup pitted medjool dates in a food processor, adding warm water 1 Tbsp. at a time, to form a paste. Add 1 cup peanut butter and 21/2 cups granola; pulse to combine. Press into an 8-inch baking dish lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. Cut into 12 bars.
SERVES 12
271 calories, 24g carbohydrates, 5g added sugars, 8g protein, 4g fiber, 98mg sodium, 305mg potassium
Top your salad.
Toss 2 cups greens with 1 Tbsp. red-wine vinaigrette. Top with 1/4 cup fresh berries and 2 Tbsp. each crumbled goat cheese and granola.
SERVES 1
224 calories, 18g carbohydrates, 3g added sugars, 7g protein, 5g fiber, 185mg sodium, 459mg potassium
Make a sweet treat.
Melt 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Spread into a 6-inch square on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Swirl in 1 Tbsp. jam and sprinkle with 1/2 cup granola. Refrig- erate until set, about 15 minutes, then break into 8 pieces.
SERVES 8
94 calories, 12g carbohydrates, 7g added sugars, 1g protein, 1g fiber, 3mg sodium, 79mg potassium
Toss it into a smoothie.
Blend 3/4 cup low-fat milk, 1 cup frozen mixed berries, 1/2 cup each granola and low-fat plain Greek yogurt and 1 tsp. honey until smooth.
SERVES 2: 1 cup each
266 calories, 35g carbohydrates, 7g added sugars, 13g protein, 5g fiber, 67mg sodium, 351mg potassium
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2022.