Encouraging News: Study Finds Physical Activity, Not Weight Loss, is Key to Reducing Many Health Risks

Exercise has intrinsic value, regardless of weight loss, and increases longevity while lowering the risk of death from diabetes and heart disease.

In the U.S., more than seven out of 10 adults (73.6 percent) aged 20 and over are overweight or obese, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (That percentage may sound shocking, until you realize those categorizations rely on the body mass index system.)

Many leading causes of death, including heart disease and diabetes, are tied to an individual's weight. Recently, several researchers have been trying to determine to what extent this correlation is true–especially since nearly three-quarters of American adults are at a risk.

Glenn Gaesser, PhD and professor of exercise science at Arizona State University, describes the six stages of what he calls the "Weight Loss Futile Cycle" as (1) Desire to weigh less, (2) Weight loss attempts, (3) Failure to reach weight-loss goal or maintain weight loss, (4) Frustration and adherence to weight-loss program, (5) Weight re-gain/overshoot, and (6) Obesity prevalence. And then there you are back at square one. Sound familiar?

"The weight loss message is not, and has not been, working," says Gaesser.

In Gaesser's paper, "Obesity treatment: Weight loss versus increasing fitness and physical activity for reducing health risks," published September 2021 in the journal iScience, he finds that "shifting the focus from weight loss to increasing physical activity and improving cardiorespiratory fitness" lowers the risk for death from any cause, and particularly among those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and/or obesity. Gaesser and his team believe that it's the healthier lifestyle choices many people make when attempting to lose weight, such as eating more fruits and vegetables and getting more exercise, that deliver a longevity boost–not necessarily carrying around less weight.

"The health benefits of exercise and diet are largely independent of weight loss," Gaesser told WebMD in December.

Previous studies have proven that ramping up physical activity lowers the risk of death from any cause by 15 to 50 percent. It also decreases the risk of heart disease by as much as 40 percent. The benefit of regular exercise is even more drastic when the activity improves your heart health (increasing circulation, lowering blood pressure, slowing your resting heart rate). Hopping from the "least fit" to "most fit" category can slash mortality risk by 30 to 60 percent, researchers say.

But, the benefits only stick around as long as the fitness routine stays in place.

"Adherence to exercise is just as challenging as adherence to diets. I think one of the reasons is that exercise has been promoted primarily as a means to lose weight," Gaesser says.

It's a constant battle for reasons in and out of our control. In a July 2021 review of 149 studies that involved exercise interventions of two weeks to 12 months, participants lost an average of 3 to 8 pounds. The human body isn't designed to like to lose weight, so it may slow the metabolism by about 28 percent in an attempt to "make up for" calories burned during exercise, an October 2021 study suggests. It can also increase appetite.

"If a person starts an exercise program with a particular weight-loss goal, that person will quickly see there's a huge gap between 'actual' and 'expected' weight loss. Most will give up out of frustration," Gaesser said to WebMD.