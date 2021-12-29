Those Spikes Under Your Cast Iron Lid Can Improve the Flavor of Your Meal—Here's How

Flip the lid of your cast iron pot, pan or Dutch oven over so you're looking at the concave, interior side. See those evenly spaced mini-spikes? They're called drip points. (Don't worry, even some of our expert staff were surprised by this.) When cooking with the lid on, condensation forms and collects on these little protrusions before dripping off and falling back onto whatever you're cooking–pork loin, carrots and parsnips, a pot roast… Your cast iron cookware literally makes it rain. Without these drip points, the seasoned liquid slips down the sides, missing the main protein or veg entirely. The end result is a less flavorful, more dry dinner–and absolutely nobody wants that. Because of those little spikes, your cast iron cooking vessel has self-basting functionality–without having to push a button or keep vigilant–making sure your main course or side dish will be appropriately moist and seasoned while you do more important things like installing solar panels on your roof. (Insert mind blown emoji here.)