Those Spikes Under Your Cast Iron Lid Can Improve the Flavor of Your Meal—Here's How
Ever notice those little spikes on the interior side of the lids to some of your cast iron cookware? They're there for a reason that will save you time and effort when braising or roasting.
Flip the lid of your cast iron pot, pan or Dutch oven over so you're looking at the concave, interior side. See those evenly spaced mini-spikes? They're called drip points. (Don't worry, even some of our expert staff were surprised by this.) When cooking with the lid on, condensation forms and collects on these little protrusions before dripping off and falling back onto whatever you're cooking–pork loin, carrots and parsnips, a pot roast… Your cast iron cookware literally makes it rain. Without these drip points, the seasoned liquid slips down the sides, missing the main protein or veg entirely. The end result is a less flavorful, more dry dinner–and absolutely nobody wants that. Because of those little spikes, your cast iron cooking vessel has self-basting functionality–without having to push a button or keep vigilant–making sure your main course or side dish will be appropriately moist and seasoned while you do more important things like installing solar panels on your roof. (Insert mind blown emoji here.)
That's what Nate Petroski would do. He's the homesteading West Virginian and Tiktoker with 1.5 million followers and more than 30.8 million likes who dispenses tips on an array of topics from beer and coffee to whether or not to pull your own tooth (DON'T!!) and, of course, cast iron cooking. Petroski, who actively engages his followers, shared the drip points knowledge in response to a question posed by @heheimsupergay (kudos to them for even thinking to ask that question), giving home cooks an even deeper appreciation for their cast iron.
Already have a beloved set of cast iron cookware? Then, remember to share it's built-in basting function at your next dinner. If not, start with a Dutch oven here and improve the taste and texture of your food. Plus, add some nonstick, durable and versatile cookware to your kitchen.