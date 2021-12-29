How to Cut an Onion

From a sharp red onion to a milder, slightly sweet Vidalia, this important member of the allium family is a tasty addition to any recipe. Onions can be the star of a dish, like in our Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast, or they can be used as an aromatic, like in our Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole. Before you can successfully cook with onions, you should first learn how to properly cut an onion. (And if you're worried about tearing up, check out these tips for cutting an onion without crying.)