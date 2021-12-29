How to Cut an Onion
From dicing to slicing, learn how to cut an onion.
From a sharp red onion to a milder, slightly sweet Vidalia, this important member of the allium family is a tasty addition to any recipe. Onions can be the star of a dish, like in our Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast, or they can be used as an aromatic, like in our Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole. Before you can successfully cook with onions, you should first learn how to properly cut an onion. (And if you're worried about tearing up, check out these tips for cutting an onion without crying.)
How to Dice an Onion
1. Cut off stem end, leaving root end intact, then cut the onion in half through the root end. Peel the onion.
2. Place the flat end of one onion half on the cutting board. With the knife parallel to the cutting board, make one or two cuts lengthwise from the stem toward (but not through) the root end. (Stabilize the onion with your fingers on top and out of the path of the knife.)
3. With your knife now perpendicular to the cutting board, make a series of lengthwise cuts through the onion half, from stem to root end. Cut crosswise into dice.
How to Slice an Onion
1. Cut off both ends of onion. Peel the onion.
2. Cut the onion in half lengthwise.
3. Place the flat end of one onion half on the cutting board. Cut parallel to the grain of the onion from stem to root end, adjusting the cuts to the desired slice thickness.
How to Slice an Onion into Rings
1. Cut off stem end, leaving root end intact. Peel the onion.
2. Slice across the onion (widthwise) to create rings. Separate the onion into individual rings. Discard the root end. (To keep the onion from rolling when you slice, you can cut a small, flat spot to rest against the cutting board to help stabilize it.)
How to Cut an Onion into Wedges
1. Cut off both ends of onion. Peel the onion. Cut in half lengthwise.
2. Place the flat end of the onion on the cutting board. Make lengthwise cuts from stem to root end parallel to the grain, adjusting the cuts to the desired wedge size.
Once you have your cut onions, there are plenty of delicious possibilities. From Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup to Sour Cream & Onion Melting Potatoes, onions add savory flavor to any dish. And if your recipe doesn't call for a whole onion, learn how to freeze onions to save time and money.