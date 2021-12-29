How to Store Spinach So It Stays Fresh

From a protein-packed smoothie to a creamy pasta dish, spinach is a colorful, nutrient-packed vegetable that's easy to incorporate into any recipe. While the leafy green has some impressive health benefits, it's also known for having a short lifespan in the fridge. But rather than being forced to throw out spinach that's spoiled too quickly, read on for tips on how to store spinach properly so you can make the most of the leafy green.

Why Does Spinach Go Bad?

Have you ever purchased a package of spinach only to discover the leaves have turned slimy within days? Why does spinach seem to quickly go from yum to yuck? The answer: Moisture.

Moisture speeds up the deterioration process of spinach's delicate leaves, so it's important that spinach is dry when it's stored. If you're not sure how to tell if spinach is bad, there are a few things you can look for. First, the leaves should be crisp and dark green without any signs of yellowing on the edges. Another indicator of bad spinach is if the leaves are slimy or wilted. Spinach should also have a sweet smell. If the leaves smell sour or musty, it's best to throw them out.

How to Store Spinach

Step 1. Pat spinach leaves dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

A hand patting spinach with a paper towel Credit: Casey Barber

If you've bought pre-packaged spinach, simply dump it onto a paper-towel-lined cutting board. Spinach leaves are delicate, so gently patting the leaves with paper towels will suffice.

Step 2. Line a container with a dry paper towel.

An empty glass tupperware Credit: Casey Barber

Adding a paper towel to the container helps absorb extra moisture, which prolongs the life of the spinach. Spinach is often sold in plastic bags or containers, which can be used for storage. Just be sure to dry the bag or container before proceeding with Step 3.

Step 3. Add spinach leaves, cover and refrigerate.

Glass tupperware with spinach and a paper towel in it Credit: Casey Barber

How Long Does Spinach Last?