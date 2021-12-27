If you are on the hunt for the best diet to follow to lower high blood pressure, look no further to the tried and true DASH diet.

An alarming amount of Americans have high blood pressure, with almost half of the country's population having this diagnosis. Having high blood pressure, or hypertension, means that the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels is consistently too high. And over time, this additional stress on the body can increase a person's risk for heart disease and stroke.

If you are one of the many people who are managing hypertension, know that all hope is not lost if you want to lower your blood pressure. Sure, there are some factors that are completely out of your control when it comes to developing this condition– think genetics and family history. But, there are factors that play into blood pressure health that are completely modifiable. From incorporating more physical activity in your day to refraining from smoking tobacco, there are many things that can be done to lower high blood pressure.

And among the sea of things that people can do to help reduce their blood pressure levels, diet is one that has been shown to be extremely promising. And for over 20 years, following the DASH diet has been shown to lower blood pressure among those who suffer from hypertension, making it the #1 diet to lower high blood pressure, according to science.

Why Is The DASH Diet The Best Diet to Lower High-Blood Pressure?

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet is a way of eating that, as the name implies, was developed to stop hypertension. Unlike many fad diets that have their time in the spotlight and then fizzle out, the DASH diet has been popular since the early 1990s and isn't stopping any time soon, thanks to the results that following this diet presents.

If you are going to follow the DASH diet, plant-based foods will make up the bulk of your plate. Foods like fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts and legumes will be the shining stars, and ultra-processed foods that contain large amounts of added sugars and salt will only make a rare occurrence.

In general, here are some important guidelines to follow when incorporating the DASH diet into your lifestyle:

Emphasizing vegetables, fruits and whole grains

Including fat-free or low-fat dairy products, beans, nuts and vegetable oils

Limiting poultry, meat, and fish intake to no more than two servings per day

Limiting foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products and tropical oils

Limiting sugar-sweetened foods and drinks

Limiting alcohol intake

Limiting sodium intake to less than 2,300 mg/day

Along with emphasizing and limiting certain foods, specific nutrients are focused on when following this diet as well. Calcium, magnesium and potassium are micronutrients that play a role in blood pressure regulation and therefore are highlighted on this diet as well.

The nutrients that this diet provides the body help support a healthy blood pressure in a natural way. From fiber to calcium to the many other micronutrients that this way of eating provides, the DASH diet is certainly an evidence-based approach to managing blood pressure.

Easy Tips To Follow The DASH Diet

Having high blood pressure is unfortunately very common. But with some changes in eating habits, it is entirely possible to lower blood pressure in a natural way, particularly by following the DASH diet.

When starting to follow the DASH diet, here are some tips to get you going: