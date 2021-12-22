These Aldi Finds Will Help You Eat a Little Healthier in January

Whether you're making good on a new year's resolution or just trying to feel better after all of that heavy holiday food, you'll probably be adding some healthy, fresh ingredients to your grocery cart come January. If you're trying to lose weight in the new year, we have some shopping suggestions—plus guidance on what to pick up for better heart health or some ideas for eating less meat.

If you love to plan your grocery runs in advance, you'll be glad to know that Aldi has just released its list of fresh finds available in stores this January. The mix of frozen convenience foods, healthy snacks and versatile ingredients dropping at Aldi this January has a little something for everyone, and it's sure to appeal to folks looking to add a little more protein to their routine.

There are also quite a few meat alternatives in this month's new finds, including mushroom- or lentil-based burgers that are perfect for dinner, plant-based burritos you can heat up in the microwave at work and filling frozen breakfasts. And there are even a few basics, like frozen avocado, quinoa and anti-inflammatory spices that will work for whatever cooking habits you already have. Read on for more items you should keep your eye out for.

9 Healthy Aldi Finds for January

Earth Grown Southwest Chik'n Burritos

a green bag of frozen burritos labeled Plant Based Chik'N & peppers Burrito Credit: Courtesy of Aldi

Here's a low-pressure way to give alternative chicken a shot. These burritos come in packs of two for $3.99, and you can heat them up in as little as two minutes in the microwave, making them an easy lunch for a busy day. These vegan burritos clock in at 310 calories per serving, while the Chik'n & Peppers variety contains 320 per serving. Both burritos will be available in stores starting January 5.

Earth Grown Mushroom Risotto or Lentil Veggie Burgers

green box of frozen veggie burgers Credit: Courtesy of Aldi

The low sodium and saturated fat content make these burgers a solid heart-healthy option, especially if you're trying to dial back your red meat consumption. Both burgers mix in six different veggies for the best texture and taste, so you'll want to top these with your favorite condiments and serve them up on a soft bun or crunchy lettuce wrap—or try one in our Veggie Burger Hash for a quick meal. Each pack of four burgers costs $3.99 and will be available starting January 5.

Breakfast Best Protein Buttermilk & Vanilla Waffles

white box of protein waffles Credit: Courtesy of Aldi

Slather a couple of these frozen waffles with your favorite nut butter to get a head start on protein for the day. Each two-waffle serving packs in 12 grams of protein and just 220 calories, 340 milligrams of sodium and 5 grams of sugar. While we might not eat these every morning, this is the kind of breakfast treat that will actually keep you feeling full. Each box of 10 waffles costs $2.99 and is available beginning January 5.

Stonemill Stir in Paste

brown tube of ginger paste Credit: Courtesy of Aldi

Those flavorful pastes you find in the produce section of the grocery store can get pretty expensive, but these 2.8-ounce tubes of garlic, ginger and basil paste will run you just $1.99 at Aldi this month. Any of those will make a healthy soup or dinner taste even better, and you'll add an easy anti-inflammatory boost to your meals when you use the ginger and garlic pastes. Pick up these tubes starting January 5.

Power Up Trail Mix

white bag of trail mix Credit: Courtesy of Aldi

Aldi is adding two new trail mixes to its snack lineup this January, so you can choose whichever flavor combination sounds best to you. The mega omega mix includes walnuts, dried mango, almonds, cranberries and pumpkin seeds, so you'll get a little fruity sweetness and lots of crunch to help you power through the day—plus all the benefits you'll get from snacking on nuts. There's also an antioxidant mix that includes raisins, dark chocolate, walnuts, dried blueberries, pecans and dried cranberries. Both mixes are $4.95 and available beginning January 5.

Earthly Grains Red or White Quinoa

brown and green bag of white quinoa Credit: Courtesy of Aldi

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

blue tub of collagen Credit: Courtesy of Aldi

Each scoop of this powder packs a whopping 18 grams of collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which is why it scored the top spot on our list of dietitian-approved collagen powders. You'll be able to add this unflavored powder to any drink, hot or cold, and can pick up a tub starting January 5 for $25.

Whole & Simple Cilantro Lime Chicken Cauliflower Bowl

white box with cilantro & lime cauliflower rice bowl Credit: Courtesy of Aldi

Don't worry, meat-eaters, there are some convenient picks for you, too. These riced cauliflower bowls come frozen, so you can keep them on hand for a last-minute meal. Both bowls are low in sodium, though the cilantro and lime bowl comes in the lowest at just 270 milligrams per bowl. And these white meat chicken bowls also contain 14 or 15 grams of protein per serving, so you know you'll be satisfied. Pick up a bowl for $2.99 starting January 12.

Season's Choice Avocado Chunks

green bag of frozen avocados Credit: Courtesy of Aldi