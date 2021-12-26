Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan to Help Lower Cholesterol

Improve heart health and kick inflammation to the curb in this 7-day anti-inflammatory meal plan to lower cholesterol.

In the United States, nearly 98 million adults have high cholesterol and heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death. For years, the emphasis was on low-fat diets with little thought on overall nutrition quality to lower cholesterol. However, current research suggests a more comprehensive (and frankly, tastier) approach by emphasizing the anti-inflammatory diet. This Mediterranean-style diet hits on many of the nutrition factors that influence our heart health. Of course, it includes anti-inflammatory foods, which help to prevent plaque build-up, plus it's high in fiber and healthy fats, which raise good HDL cholesterol and lower less healthy LDL cholesterol. Not to mention it's delicious, with a full week of healthy, easy meals, from breakfast to dinner.

Because weight loss plays a role in improving cholesterol numbers and lowering inflammation, we set this plan at 1,500 calories a day. If you have different calorie needs, we also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

Why is the Anti-Inflammatory Diet Good for High Cholesterol?

Long-term inflammation in our bodies contributes to the build-up of LDL cholesterol (AKA bad cholesterol or plaque) in our blood vessels, leading to high-cholesterol and an increased risk of heart disease. While our cholesterol levels are influenced by genetics, diet and exercise certainly play a role. The anti-inflammatory diet is a great choice to improve overall health and wellness but is particularly potent in reducing cholesterol and improving heart health.

Its inclusion of anti-inflammatory foods helps improve blood flow and reduce plaque, which lowers risk of heart disease. Plus, it focuses on fiber-packed plant-based foods like beans, lentils, whole grains and plenty of fruit and vegetables. Fiber is an all-star unassuming nutrient that plays a role in reducing unhealthy LDL cholesterol and raising good HDL cholesterol but it also regulates our digestive system, improves blood sugar balance and helps keep our body at a healthy weight by helping us feel more satisfied on fewer calories. Lastly, the anti-inflammatory diet includes tons of healthy fats from salmon, olive oil, avocado and nuts and seeds to provide flavor and satiety to our meals.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Eat More Of

Nuts and seeds (including natural nut and seeds butters—look for those that include no added ingredients other than salt)

Chia and flax

Avocado

Olives and olive oil

Fish, especially salmon, tuna, pollock, sardines and halibut

Beans and lentils

Leafy greens

Beets

Fruit, especially blue, purple and red fruits (pomegranate, cherries and berries)

Tomatoes

Garlic and onions

Spices and herbs

Whole grains (quinoa, whole-wheat, oats, bulgur)

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

6351619.jpg

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (291 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. almond butter

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

10 dried walnut halves

Dinner (478 calories)

1 serving Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce

¾ cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 86g protein, 74g fat, 10g saturated fat, 144g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,283mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almond butter at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 3 Tbsp. almond butter at the A.M. snack plus increase to 15 dried walnut halves at the P.M. snack.

Day 2

Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

A.M. Snack

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (446 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 72g protein, 70g fat, 10g saturated fat, 166g carbohydrate, 37g fiber, 1,501mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the blueberries and walnuts at the A.M. snack plus change the P.M. snack to 1/4 cup cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin to breakfast plus add 2 Tbsp. almond butter to the apple at lunch.

Day 3

Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (247 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain kefir

12 dried walnut halves

Dinner (415 calories)

1 serving Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

Daily Totals: 1,481 calories, 72g protein, 74g fat, 10g saturated fat, 151g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,351mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the walnuts at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. almond butter to the apple at lunch.

Day 4

Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta Credit: Kelsey Hansen

Breakfast (292 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (337 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 large pear

Dinner (446 calories)

1 serving Pesto Salmon

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 80g protein, 78g fat, 11g saturated fat, 131g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 996mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 15 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at the P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad.

Day 5

Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing Credit: Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

A.M. Snack (228 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (496 calories)

1 serving Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing to have for lunch on Days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 65g protein, 60g fat, 10g saturated fat, 186g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,356mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Reduce to 1/2 cup yogurt and omit the walnuts at the A.M. snack plus change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at the A.M. snack plus add 2 Tbsp. almond butter to the apple at lunch.

Day 6

Crispy Lemon-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Roasted Potatoes & Carrots

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

A.M. Snack (291 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. almond butter

Lunch (400 calories)

1 serving Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (413 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 62g protein, 69g fat, 11g saturated fat, 179g carbohydrates, 37g fiber, 1,296mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin to breakfast and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted almonds to the P.M. snack.

Day 7

White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp﻿

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (121 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain kefir

½ cup blackberries

Lunch (400 calories)

1 serving Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (511 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 65g protein, 84g fat, 11g saturated fat, 139g carbohydrate, 38g fiber, 1,415mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the kefir at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1/4 sliced cucumber.