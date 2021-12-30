4 Myths About Immunity—Fact or Fiction

Immune health has become front-of-mind for many for obvious reasons over the last few years. And with that comes a lot of advice on the best way to prepare your body's defenses for any lingering bugs. Our lifestyle, food choices and more can all have a big impact on our immune system. But what helps and what hurts? Here we take a look at four common myths about immune health and see what the science says.

1. Your body's defenses weaken with age.

True. Research shows that as more candles top your birthday cake, immune function begins to decline, leaving adults over age 65 more vulnerable to severe illness from viral and bacterial infections. (There's a science-y term for this process: immunosenescence.) You have fewer circulating immune cells, and changes to those you do have make them slower to respond to infectious invaders. To bolster your defenses, exercise regularly, eat a well-balanced diet, avoid smoking and drinking too much alcohol, and stay up to date on vaccines.

2. Probiotics support healthy immune function.

Mostly true. The microbiome plays a key role in a strong, resilient immune system. A recent review found that probiotic supplements (which contain strains of "good" gut bacteria) decreased the risk of becoming sick with a respiratory infection and shortened its duration among those who did come down with one. Probiotics may activate immune cells that fight viruses, reduce inflammation, and kick out "bad" bacteria in your GI system that could open the door to illness. However, this mechanism isn't fully understood and higher-quality clinical studies are needed. Plus, the benefits may only apply to specific strains of bacteria, and not all probiotics are necessarily effective.

3. A megadose of vitamin C can squash a cold.

Mostly false. This vitamin does play an important role in immune function. But at the first sign of sniffles, don't run to the drugstore to load up on C—high-dose supplements won't prevent or shorten the duration of a cold, according to a review published in Frontiers in Immunology. (Plus, there's only so much vitamin C your body can absorb in one sitting; you'll simply urinate out any excess.) Some exceptions: Competitive athletes (intense physical stress can lower immunity) and those with metabolic disorders or heart disease may want to take up to 1 gram of vitamin C daily—these groups are more susceptible to viral infections and may benefit from an extra boost of C, the review notes. Everyone else can skip the supplement and opt for C-rich foods instead, like strawberries, bell peppers, kiwi, broccoli, citrus and potatoes.

4. Sleep has little impact on immunity.