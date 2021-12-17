Nearly 11,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Recalled Nationwide Due to Potentially Harmful Bacteria

Margherita Meats, Inc., a business unit of Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., is recalling 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products that could potentially be contaminated with Bacillus cereus. According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products were produced and packaged on June 17, 2021 and shipped to retailers nationwide. All of the affected products bear the establishment number "EST. 19" inside of the USDA mark of inspection. This comes on the heels of Alexander & Hornung's pork recall, which also included pepperoni that could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected product is an 8-ounce plastic shrink-wrapped package containing unsliced pepperoni sold under the "Margherita" brand name. It has the lot code P1931C and a use-by date of December 14, 2021. If you're worried you may have purchased this recalled item, check the labels ASAP and do not consume them.

The positive result for Bacillus cereus occurred during routine product testing. Foods contaminated with Bacillus cereus can cause diarrhea, vomiting and even hospitalization (those with compromised immune systems are more at risk for severe illness). If you have eaten contaminated food, you may need a course of antibiotics, vigorous rehydration and supportive care. Contact your doctor if you've eaten this product and are experiencing any of these symptoms. At this time, no illnesses have been confirmed.