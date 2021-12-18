ThePrep: Healthy and Delicious Dinners for Christmas Week

While the focus this week is on the holiday, we do need a plan for the other days of the week. That's where this week's menu comes in handy. With easy, healthy meals leading up to the holiday, plus delicious menus for Christmas Eve and Christmas, you're covered.

I can't believe Christmas week is here! Where did the year go? I'll be hosting Christmas Eve for the first time this year, and I'm excited to cook up a delicious meal for my family. And while my focus this week is on the holiday, I do need a plan for the other days of the week. That's where this week's menu comes in handy. With easy, healthy meals leading up to the holiday, plus delicious menus for Christmas Eve and Christmas, I'm covered.

Your Meal Plan

garlic beef roast

The Chicken & Broccoli Casserole kicks off this week of tasty dinners on a comforting note. Its cheesy filling, plus plenty of broccoli and lean chicken help balance things out. Monday's veggie-packed Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup—a favorite in my house—keeps the coziness going with warm spices like cumin, cinnamon and chiles.

A few more delicious dinners carry you through to the holiday, like Tuesday's 25-minute Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza, which combines two of my favorite things—pizza and caprese salad—and Thursday's 20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet, which comes together quickly in a single pan. As for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, while the main dishes get all the attention, I'm most excited about the sides. This Broccoli Casserole is insanely delicious, so sadly there are never any leftovers the next day. And of course you can never go wrong with these Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Thursday: 20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet over cauliflower rice

Big Batch Breakfast

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

By the time all the gift giving has happened on Christmas morning, everyone is starving. Which is why this make-ahead Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole is a Christmas morning favorite. Simply prepare it the evening before (it only takes 20 minute to prep), refrigerate it overnight and then, in the morning, just pop it in the oven to cook and voilà.

Get the Recipe: Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Treat Yourself

Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

For me, it's not the holidays without a fancy cocktail! And while this Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail looks impressive, you only need three ingredients to make it. I've added enough oranges to make four cocktails to the shopping list (but feel free to double or triple the recipe if you have lots of guests).