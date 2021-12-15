The American Heart Association Has Finally Broken Its Silence on the Death of a Beloved Sex and the City Character

Beware—there are spoilers ahead for the first episode of And Just Like That, HBO's new revival of the original Sex and the City.

Last week, fans of the relationship between Mr. Big (John James Preston) and Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City were dealt an insurmountable blow—Big died of a heart attack in the first episode of the show's revival right after taking a vigorous Peloton ride. The character's death threw the internet into a tizzy, with everyone from cardiologists to Peloton weighing in on the likelihood of Big's cardiac event (and whether his wife should have called 911).

Now the American Heart Association (AHA) has issued a statement extending condolences and helpful advice to fans of the show. In response to some shocked viewers, the AHA made sure to lay out Mr Big's outsized risk for a cardiac event. "Mr. Big was a heart disease patient—having had previous issues—including reported heart surgery and a prior heart attack—putting him at higher risk for another heart attack or heart problems," the AHA wrote in a release. "In addition, his love of cigars also increased his risk."

In the second episode of the show, it's revealed that Mr. Big had consulted his doctor before taking up high-intensity exercise on his Peloton bike, which is a good first step for those with heart problems. While some may have been confused about how Big's exercising led to his death, the AHA can explain that as well. Barry A. Franklin, Ph.D., an AHA volunteer and a professor of physiology at the Wayne State University School of Medicine, noted that while cardio exercise can be a healthy part of managing your heart health, it is possible to overdo it.

"Exercise is medicine, and there is no question that moderate to vigorous physical activity is beneficial to overall cardiovascular health," Franklin said in the AHA release. "However, like medicine, it is possible to underdose and overdose on exercise—more is not always better and can lead to cardiac events, particularly when performed by inactive, unfit individuals with known or undiagnosed heart disease."

The AHA also suggests a two-step response for folks whose loved one may seem to experience a cardiac event. If you fear someone is having a heart attack, you should call 911 immediately, according to the AHA. While you wait for help to arrive, do hands-only CPR. That means you should push hard and quickly against the center of the person's chest to the tune of a fast-paced song. The AHA recommends the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" or Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love."

That advice was seconded by a cardiologist whom Katie Couric consulted for her own impromptu investigation. Couric checked in with Dr. Rony Shimony, the head of clinical cardiology at Mount Sinai Health System, who told her that calling emergency services is a step Carrie definitely should have taken. Since professionals may only have 90 minutes from the onset of symptoms to open the artery, according to Shimony, asking for medical help is a must. While waiting for an ambulance, Shimony also recommends CPR.