These Are Going to Be the 6 Biggest Charcuterie Trends in 2022, According to Aldi

Aldi's "Charcuterie Board of Directors" (yep, it's a real thing!) developed a trends report predicting the hottest charcuterie board trends for 2022. This year, charcuterie wasn't just limited to cheese and meat; it also included things like breakfast boards, boozy hot cocoa boards, jar-cuterie and more. With Aldi's tips and trend predictions for 2022, you'll soon be serving conversation-sparking charcuterie boards that won't soon be forgotten.

For a balanced board, Sarah Crawford, one of the members of Aldi's Charcuterie Board of Directors and the founder of Foodtography School, recommends following the "3, 3, 3, 3, rule: three cheeses, three meats, three starches and three sweets."

"Stick to a color palette," suggests Rosalynn Daniels, a food content creator and another member of Aldi's Charcuterie Board of Directors. "For a festive board, incorporate seasonal colors for cohesiveness."

But if you're looking to spice up your charcuterie boards in 2022, Aldi has you covered with ideas that go way beyond traditional meat and cheese. Here's what Aldi thinks we can expect to see on charcuterie boards next year.

6 Biggest Charcuterie Trends for 2022, According to Aldi

Melted Cheese Boards

Who doesn't love melted cheese? Whether you opt for pots of cheese fondue or ramekins of mini grilled cheese sandwiches, this trend is all about cheese in its gooiest form. Just about anything can be dipped in melted cheese: veggies, crackers, fresh bread, fruit, bacon and more. The sky is truly the limit.

Wellness Boards

As people explore new eating patterns, expect to see more vegan, dairy-free, plant-based and gluten-free boards in the new year. 2022 is taking health-focused eating to a new level. Try the trend with this WW zero-point charcuterie board or our vegan charcuterie board!

Salad Boards

Aldi predicts that veggie-filled boards will serve as salad bowls—and we'll find any excuse to eat more fiber-rich veg at EatingWell! Our summer salad board or vegetable crudité wreath fit this bill perfectly, and can be modified to use whichever vegetables are in season.

Pickled Platters or Boards

Home pickling has gained popularity as a trend in kitchens across the country. It's easier than ever before to pack a board with an array of pickled veggies or fruits. Whether you try pickling at home or buy a few different options from the store, you really can't go wrong with this trend!

French Fry Boards

Who doesn't love French fries? Built for a crowd, this trend is engineered for fry-lovers. Whether you opt for shoestring, waffle, wedges, tater tots, curly, sweet potato or veggie fries, fries will be all over serving boards in 2022. We love the idea of laying out a spread of different fries and dipping sauces (along with some other more balanced options, of course) for your next game day gathering.

Kid-Friendly Charcuterie