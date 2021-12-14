This Instagram Hack for Air-Fried French Toast Will Help You Make a Perfect Holiday Breakfast

Pictured recipe: Fruitcake Overnight French Toast

There are plenty of reasons you might want to wake up with a sweet tooth on Christmas, especially since you can make treats like our Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls or Fruitcake Overnight French Toast in advance. But if you don't want to spend your Christmas Eve preparing the next day's breakfast, you might be interested in this method for quick and easy French toast that everyone will want to try.

Yumna Jawad, the home cook behind the blog Feel Good Foodie, just shared her recipe for air-fryer French toast, and you can whip it up in just 10 minutes with a handful of ingredients. Just gather your eggs, milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon, a little salt and eight slices of brioche, and you're ready to go.

Jawad combines all the ingredients but the bread, then slices the bread in half lengthwise for slim breadsticks that get tossed in the egg mixture. Then she air-fries the bread for just five or six minutes. The result is puffy, golden French toast sticks that Jawad recommends topping with a sprinkling of powdered sugar and a side of warm maple syrup for dunking.

Commenters were already contributing their reviews on the post, noting that they love the crispness of these sticks and how little time they take in the morning. "I loved it... simple and creative," one comment reads, while one self-professed French toast lover wrote that "this recipe is delicious."