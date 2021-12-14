Starbucks Just Launched 2 New Flavored Creamers with Zero Grams of Added Sugar

Starbucks just announced that they're adding two creamers to their existing lineup—and that they'll have no added sugar. The Starbucks Zero Creamers 0g Added Sugar come in two flavors—caramel and hazelnut—and are inspired by Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato and Hazelnut Latte, respectively.

We were curious how these creamers got their sweet flavor without any added sugar. A brand representative from Starbucks told us, "Starbucks Zero Creamers are crafted with sucralose as an alternative to sugar to help customers customize their favorite Starbucks beverages the way they'd like to."

Are Starbucks Zero Creamers Healthy?

While we're not huge fans of sucralose or other artificial sweeteners at EatingWell because they can cause side effects like headaches and digestive issues, these creamers could be a good sugar alternative for people with diabetes. Since they're sweetened with sucralose, these creamers may not affect your blood sugar in the same way traditional sugar does (though more research is needed about the effects of artificial sweetener on the body). And if you like sweet or flavored coffee drinks, this could be a great way to cut back on added sugars.

Nutrition Info for Starbucks' Zero Creamers 0g Added Sugar (Both Caramel and Hazelnut Flavors)

Serving size: 1 tbsp

Calories: 20 calories

Total Fat: 1.5 g

Saturated Fat: 1 g

Trans Fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: <5 mg

Sodium: 20 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 1 g

Total Sugars: <1 g

Added Sugars: 0 g

Protein: <1 g

EatingWell's Associate Nutrition Editor, Jessica Ball, M.S. RD, says, "Regardless of if a person is managing diabetes or not, regular sugar is totally fine to consume in small amounts. That said, the dietary guidelines recommend that 10 percent of calories or fewer come from added sugars. If you are looking to cut back on your added sugar intake, these creamers could be a good option."