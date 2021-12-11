ThePrep: The Easiest 3-Ingredient Dinners for Winter

With the right ingredients, it doesn't take much to create something delicious! This week of easy 3-ingredient dinners for winter will leave you seriously impressed.

When you have the right ingredients, it doesn't take much to make a tasty meal, and these impressive three-ingredient dinners (not counting basics like oil, salt and pepper) prove just that. I love how these easy dinners use key ingredients (like pre-prepped veggies, ready-to-use proteins and flavorful sauces) in creative ways to deliver a week of really delicious, balanced dinners. With such an effortless approach, I can get these dinners on the table in no time, which is exactly what we all need during the busy week.

Your Meal Plan

3-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout Hash with Apple Chicken Sausage Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Sunday's Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli starts off this week of easy three-ingredient dinners. Mozzarella and Parmesan are the first types of cheese I typically think to add to pasta, but creamy goat cheese takes things to a whole other level. Rather than plain goat cheese, I can add even more flavor by simply opting for an herb-coated goat cheese—and it's easy to change up the veggies or pasta shape for endless takes on this yummy dinner. Monday's Green Goddess White Bean Salad utilizes bagged salad and bottle dressing, and canned white beans add some satisfying protein. This also makes for a great last-minute lunch!

Meal-Prep Lunch

Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

All the time I'll save making dinner this week means that I'll have some extra time to prep another meal. These Meatball Mezze Bowls are calling my name. The meatballs are made with ground turkey, feta cheese, spinach and plenty of spices—they're delicious! And the herby quinoa salad with plenty of fiber and protein helps to make this lunch extra satisfying.

Get the Recipe: Meatball Mezze Bowls

Treat Yourself

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

I've been loving my after-dinner treats lately, but in an attempt to end my night with something a little healthier, I'm going to make a treat that skips the added sugar altogether. These No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies are made with naturally sweet bananas and dates, so they still deliver that sweetness I'm craving without the sugar rush.

Get the Recipe: No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies