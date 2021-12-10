Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Rachael Ray Just Gave a Tour of Her Gorgeous Italian Kitchen—Here Are 10 Things to Buy to Copy the Rustic, Chic Vibe

Rachael Ray announced a few months ago that she bought a villa in Tuscany and has been remodeling it with her husband John Cusimano. To document the process, Ray has started an A&E Facebook Watch show called Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home. She recently took to Instagram to reveal the progress she's made. While the kitchen is beautiful with its light wood cabinets and chic black and silver appliances, we love how Ray made the kitchen cozy and very "her" by mixing metals, incorporating eclectic accents and adding pieces from her kitchen line to bring in bright pops of color.

While we don't know the *exact* brands of everything in Ray's Tuscan kitchen, we picked some of our favorite finds from her video (and found less expensive dupes for the others we couldn't ID). Here are 10 things to buy to copy the look and feel of Rachael Ray's Italian kitchen.

What to Buy from Rachael Ray's Italian Kitchen

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Rachael Ray knows that a KitchenAid stand mixer is a versatile workhorse, and hers is proudly displayed on her countertop. By the looks of it, she uses the 5-quart artisan stand mixer in the color "Contour Silver." Since it's neutral, it blends in with some of the brighter colors and wood tones of her kitchen.

Blue Bakeware

In the video of her kitchen, Rachael Ray has a cabinet full of everyday plates—but what really stood out was her bright blue bakeware. Get the look with these baking dishes from her line.

Blue Plates

In addition to her everyday white china, Rachael Ray's cabinet is full of this light blue dinnerware. This 16-piece set is on sale for $70 right now—a total steal!

Copper Utensil Holder

One of the first things I noticed in Ray's kitchen was her hammered copper utensil holder. It adds rustic glam to her kitchen, and is pretty enough to stay on the countertop year-round.

Wooden Cooking Utensils

Ray has her wooden cooking utensils arranged in her copper vessel—and the mix of the two different materials looks striking. This six-piece set of olive wood utensils comes with a flat-edged spatula, rounded spatula, slotted spatula, spoon, pasta fork and serving fork.

Olive Oil Dispenser

You know it's not Rachael Ray's kitchen unless there's plenty of EVOO! This handy dispensing bottle is so pretty and practical—hers sits right next to her stovetop for easy access.

Stoneware Canisters

We couldn't find the exact match for Ray's gorgeous set of stoneware canisters that sit next to her KitchenAid mixer, but these ones are similar (and we're guessing they're much less expensive!). They come in three different sizes and can hold things like coffee beans, flour, sugar and more.

White Mortar and Pestle

Ray has a beautiful stone mortar and pestle sitting by her stovetop—and this one is total dupe! Whether you're mixing spices or making guac, you'll be able to channel Rach with this beautiful kitchen addition.

Mortar in Carrara Marble with Wood Pestle Mortar in Carrara Marble with Wood Pestle $57.91 shop it Etsy

Long White Serving Bowl

In this Instagram video, you can see a long white baguette bowl in Ray's kitchen. Though hers looks like it's used purely for decoration, you could definitely stash fruit in this one or make it a centerpiece on your kitchen island or dining room table.

Wire Fruit Basket

Ray has two tall, three-tiered wire fruit baskets flanking her sink, and we think this one is a pretty solid dupe! Get the clutter off of your countertops, and store your fresh produce in one of these fruit baskets instead.