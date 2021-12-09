Vegetarian Diet for Beginners

This meal plan lays out a week of healthy, easy recipes that work well for both beginners and seasoned cooks looking to simplify their routine and up their intake of healthy vegetarian foods.

If you're interested in trying a vegetarian diet but not sure where to start, look no further. In this beginner meal plan, we map out a week of delicious and simple vegetarian recipes using easy-to-find ingredients and simple steps. You'll up your fiber intake, get plenty of protein from beans, lentils, eggs and dairy and as you enjoy the delicious flavors of a vegetarian diet, you'll also enjoy the health benefits. Read on to learn more about the benefits of going meat-free more often and try out the delicious breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack recipes outlined in the meal plan below.

If you're following this vegetarian diet for weight loss, we set the calorie level at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lost 1 pound or so per week. If weight loss isn't your goal, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day, depending on your needs.

What is a Vegetarian Diet?

Pescatarian, vegan vs. vegetarian diets—what does it all mean? While similar, there are a few key differences to these eating patterns. A vegetarian diet focuses on plant-based protein like beans, lentils, nuts and soy and also includes dairy and eggs. A pescatarian diet is when you follow a vegetarian diet but also also include fish and seafood. A vegan diet includes no animal products at all (including honey, most of the time) and focuses solely on non-animal sources for nutrition.

Benefits of a Vegetarian Diet

Even if you decide to include meat sometimes, there are some serious health benefits to incorporating more plant-based foods into your routine. People who eat plant-based diets tend to have fewer heart-related issues, a lower risk for certain types of cancers and a lower risk of developing diabetes. Plus, people who follow-plant based diets tend to be more successful with weight loss. The reason? Mainly fiber, which is found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and legumes. This unassuming nutrient keeps us satisfied for longer after meals, which helps us consume fewer calories overall. Read more about the benefits of eating more fiber.

What to Eat on a Vegetarian Diet

Beans and lentils

Nuts, nut butters and seeds (including chia and flax)

Whole grains (quinoa, bulgur, freekeh, whole-wheat, oats, brown rice and more)

Soy (tofu, edamame, tempeh)

Fruits

Vegetables

Dairy (yogurt, kefir, cheese, milk)

Eggs

Healthy fats (such as olives, olive oil, avocado)

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi Credit: Jacob Fox

Breakfast (316 calories)

1 serving Blackberry Smoothie

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (385 calories)

1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

1 clementine

P.M. Snack (146 calories)

5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup blueberries

Dinner (437 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 60g fat, 67g protein, 185g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,392mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast to breakfast, 1 medium apple to the A.M. snack and 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack.

Day 2

Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing Credit: Brie Passano

Breakfast (344 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

A.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Lunch (455 calories)

1 serving Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowls

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (77 calories)

1 small apple

Dinner (458 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 54g fat, 61g protein, 210g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,085mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast, omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and omit the baguette at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Blackberry Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 almonds to the P.M. snack.

Day 3

8049948.jpg

Breakfast (316 calories)

1 serving Blackberry Smoothie

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (455 calories)

1 serving Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowls

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (125 calories)

5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Dinner (414 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 60g fat, 59g protein, 204g carbohydrate, 39g fiber, 651mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast to breakfast, add 1 medium apple to the A.M. snack and 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack.

Day 4

Edamame Veggie Rice Bowl

Breakfast (344 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

A.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Lunch (455 calories)

1 serving Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowls

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (37 calories)

1 medium bell pepper, sliced

Dinner (477 calories)

1 serving Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

¼ cup guacamole

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 66g fat, 62g protein, 174g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,469mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast, omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and reduce to 2 Tbsp. guacamole at dinner.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Blackberry Smoothie to breakfast, 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the A.M. snack and 3 Tbsp. hummus to the P.M. snack.

Day 5

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Breakfast (316 calories)

1 serving Blackberry Smoothie

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (455 calories)

1 serving Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowls

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (125 calories)

5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Dinner (410 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve two servings One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan to have for lunch on days 6 & 7

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 67g fat, 65g protein, 180g carbohydrate, 39g fiber, 822mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast to breakfast, 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack and 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Day 6

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Roasted Chickpeas & Vegetables

Breakfast (344 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

A.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Lunch (400 calories)

1 serving One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (193 calories)

25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (399 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 63g fat, 69g protein, 180g carbohydrate, 37g fiber, 1,251mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium bell pepper, sliced.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Blackberry Smoothie to breakfast and 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the A.M. snack.

Day 7

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

Breakfast (316 calories)

1 serving Blackberry Smoothie

A.M. Snack (125 calories)

5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (400 calories)

1 serving One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

1 medium apple

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (440 calories)

1 serving Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 56g fat, 78g protein, 183g carbohydrate, 35g fiber, 1,414mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.