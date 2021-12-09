Vegetarian Diet for Beginners
This meal plan lays out a week of healthy, easy recipes that work well for both beginners and seasoned cooks looking to simplify their routine and up their intake of healthy vegetarian foods.
If you're interested in trying a vegetarian diet but not sure where to start, look no further. In this beginner meal plan, we map out a week of delicious and simple vegetarian recipes using easy-to-find ingredients and simple steps. You'll up your fiber intake, get plenty of protein from beans, lentils, eggs and dairy and as you enjoy the delicious flavors of a vegetarian diet, you'll also enjoy the health benefits. Read on to learn more about the benefits of going meat-free more often and try out the delicious breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack recipes outlined in the meal plan below.
If you're following this vegetarian diet for weight loss, we set the calorie level at 1,500 calories per day, which is a level where most people will lost 1 pound or so per week. If weight loss isn't your goal, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day, depending on your needs.
What is a Vegetarian Diet?
Pescatarian, vegan vs. vegetarian diets—what does it all mean? While similar, there are a few key differences to these eating patterns. A vegetarian diet focuses on plant-based protein like beans, lentils, nuts and soy and also includes dairy and eggs. A pescatarian diet is when you follow a vegetarian diet but also also include fish and seafood. A vegan diet includes no animal products at all (including honey, most of the time) and focuses solely on non-animal sources for nutrition.
Benefits of a Vegetarian Diet
Even if you decide to include meat sometimes, there are some serious health benefits to incorporating more plant-based foods into your routine. People who eat plant-based diets tend to have fewer heart-related issues, a lower risk for certain types of cancers and a lower risk of developing diabetes. Plus, people who follow-plant based diets tend to be more successful with weight loss. The reason? Mainly fiber, which is found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and legumes. This unassuming nutrient keeps us satisfied for longer after meals, which helps us consume fewer calories overall. Read more about the benefits of eating more fiber.
What to Eat on a Vegetarian Diet
- Beans and lentils
- Nuts, nut butters and seeds (including chia and flax)
- Whole grains (quinoa, bulgur, freekeh, whole-wheat, oats, brown rice and more)
- Soy (tofu, edamame, tempeh)
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Dairy (yogurt, kefir, cheese, milk)
- Eggs
- Healthy fats (such as olives, olive oil, avocado)
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
Day 1
Breakfast (316 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (385 calories)
- 1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches
- 1 clementine
P.M. Snack (146 calories)
- 5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup blueberries
Dinner (437 calories)
- 1 serving White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi
Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 60g fat, 67g protein, 185g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,392mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast to breakfast, 1 medium apple to the A.M. snack and 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack.
Day 2
Breakfast (344 calories)
A.M. Snack (182 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
Lunch (455 calories)
P.M. Snack (77 calories)
- 1 small apple
Dinner (458 calories)
- 1 serving Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing
- 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 54g fat, 61g protein, 210g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,085mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast, omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and omit the baguette at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Blackberry Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 almonds to the P.M. snack.
Day 3
Breakfast (316 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (455 calories)
P.M. Snack (125 calories)
- 5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
Dinner (414 calories)
- 1 serving One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa
Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 60g fat, 59g protein, 204g carbohydrate, 39g fiber, 651mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast to breakfast, add 1 medium apple to the A.M. snack and 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack.
Day 4
Breakfast (344 calories)
A.M. Snack (182 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
Lunch (455 calories)
P.M. Snack (37 calories)
- 1 medium bell pepper, sliced
Dinner (477 calories)
- 1 serving Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions
- ¼ cup guacamole
Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 66g fat, 62g protein, 174g carbohydrate, 34g fiber, 1,469mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change breakfast to Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast, omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and reduce to 2 Tbsp. guacamole at dinner.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Blackberry Smoothie to breakfast, 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the A.M. snack and 3 Tbsp. hummus to the P.M. snack.
Day 5
Breakfast (316 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (455 calories)
P.M. Snack (125 calories)
- 5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
Dinner (410 calories)
- 1 serving One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette
Meal-Prep Tip: reserve two servings One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan to have for lunch on days 6 & 7
Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 67g fat, 65g protein, 180g carbohydrate, 39g fiber, 822mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast to breakfast, 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the P.M. snack and 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to dinner.
Day 6
Breakfast (344 calories)
A.M. Snack (182 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup raspberries
Lunch (400 calories)
- 1 serving One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
- 1 medium apple
P.M. Snack (193 calories)
- 25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (399 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 63g fat, 69g protein, 180g carbohydrate, 37g fiber, 1,251mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium bell pepper, sliced.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Blackberry Smoothie to breakfast and 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to the A.M. snack.
Day 7
Breakfast (316 calories)
A.M. Snack (125 calories)
- 5-oz. container low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
Lunch (400 calories)
- 1 serving One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
- 1 medium apple
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (440 calories)
- 1 serving Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
- 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 56g fat, 78g protein, 183g carbohydrate, 35g fiber, 1,414mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast to breakfast and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.