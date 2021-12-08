Katie Lee Biegel Says These Easy Broccoli-Cheddar Muffins Are So Delicious, Everyone Will Want to Eat Their Veggies

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even those of us who love veggies may need to sneak in an extra serving from time to time. When we need a boost of nutrients, we love opting for riced cauliflower over white rice or making eggplant Parmesan instead of chicken. Now that Katie Lee Biegel has posted her recipe for easy broccoli-Cheddar muffins on Instagram, we can add that recipe to our go-to list, too.

These cheesy, veggie-packed muffins require just three main ingredients, plus some pantry supplies. Lee Biegel suggests starting your muffin batter with a box of organic corn muffin mix (like the Krusteaz organic mix you can find at Walmart), though if you have a cornbread recipe you love, you could use that batter in its place. Simply prepare the box according to its instructions—you may need to pick up milk, oil, eggs or butter depending on what your package requires—then add in a cup of grated Cheddar cheese and a cup of finely grated broccoli. (Lee Biegel says you can also use riced broccoli in a pinch.) Stir well and pour the batter into lined muffin cups, then bake for about 18 minutes at 400°F.

Lee Biegel's batch results in eight fluffy, golden muffins, so snacking on a couple will get you on your way to a full serving of vegetables. The muffins are so tasty, Lee Biegel says, even her broccoli-skeptical daughter is a fan. "Y'all know I love my vegetables," Lee Biegel wrote in her Instagram caption. "Iris, however, did not inherit my affinity, but she loves these Broccoli Cheddar Muffins!"