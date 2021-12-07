Over 234,000 Pounds of Pork Products Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products were produced on various dates and were shipped to retailers nationwide, but all bear the establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Seventeen fully cooked ham and pepperoni items are included in this recall, and a full list of affected products can be found here. If you're concerned you may have bought one or more of these recalled items, you can also check the labels here.

The positive result for Listeria monocytogenes occurred during routine product testing. A statement from Alexander & Hornung says, "While there have been no illnesses or complaints associated with the products and there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution."

Foods contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which is a serious and potentially fatal infection that may cause side effects such as muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea and gastrointestinal symptoms. Listeriosis is particularly concerning for the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. The infection can also cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infections in pregnant people.