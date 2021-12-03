Padma Lakshmi Made the Easiest Roasted Cabbage—and We'll Be Making It All Winter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While many of our favorite star chefs have been sharing doable recipes lately (see: Ina's lemon chicken, Giada's shrimp and veggie sheet pan supper, Ree's entire book of "super easy meals"), chances are, you've seen a demonstration on a food TV show or read a recipe in a celebrity's cookbook and thought, "Whoa, there is no way I have the [time, pantry stock and/or skills] to actually try that myself!"

Well on the heels of her decidedly more complicated (but totally worth the effort!) Chickpea and Paneer Salad, our recent guest editor/Top Chef host/cookbook author Padma Lakshmi took to Instagram this week to show off a recipe that can not only be made in one pan, but also with just one ingredient. Seriously!

The video begins with Lakshmi slicing the cabbage she acquired at New York City's Union Square Greenmarket cabbage in half and raving, "Look at that. So pretty," about the wavy leaves stunningly nestled up closely together inside the light green orb.

She then cuts it into wedges and mentions the inspiration for her simple side dish: "I am inspired by something I saw [from] Deb Perelman, @smittenkitchen's feed," Lakshmi explains.

Perelman's Roasted Cabbage with Walnuts and Parmesan recipe, in turn, was a riff on an idea she spotted in Joshua McFadden's 2017 cookbook Six Seasons (buy it: $36 (orig. $40), Barnes & Noble). This is starting to sound like the most delicious game of "telephone" ever!

On a sheet pan, Lakshmi spaces out the cabbage wedges, then adds a few pantry staple items that we think of as "freebie ingredients": A drizzle olive oil and plenty of pepper and sea salt (perhaps her go-to smoked Maldon sea salt). Then all that's left to do is roast the cabbage at 450 degrees for 40 minutes, flipping each wedge halfway through the cooking time, she suggests.

"Sizzling charred wedges of sweet-slightly bitter goodness that I finished off with some lemon zest," Lakshmi describes in the Instagram caption for her video.

Since we're already huge fans of our Melting Cabbage and Balsamic Roasted Cabbage recipes, we know we'll be making this even easier rendition early and often until spring.