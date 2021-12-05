Doing This One Thing Before I Leave on a Trip Makes My Life So Much Easier

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where associate nutrition editor and registered dietitian, Jessica Ball, keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

Ready or not, the holiday season is here. For many of us, that might mean there is a trip in our future. After last year, I will never take for granted an opportunity to visit my family in a different state, but that doesn't mean that I'm totally stress-free when it comes to travel. Taking a trip involves a lot of planning and preparation, whether it's for a holiday gathering or just a vacation. And sometimes, it can leave me feeling like I need a vacation from my vacation. Before my Thanksgiving trip to my parents house this year, I discovered the one thing that saved me major travel-related stress.

In the morning before I left, I cleaned my entire apartment. I did all the dishes, changed all the sheets and towels, vacuumed the floors and wiped virtually every surface in the house (tell me you're a Virgo without telling me you're a Virgo, I know). While this took a little bit of extra time on the front end, it was well worth it for the peace of mind. When I arrived back home late on Sunday night after a long drive, the place was spotless, just like I left it. I'm usually a person who cleans on Sunday night or Monday mornings, so this was one less thing to do before starting a new week. It was as if I had already gotten a jump on my weekly to-do list, which helped me feel more organized and less overwhelmed.