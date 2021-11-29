Ina Garten Just Shared Her Potato Pancakes Recipe for Hanukkah—and Fans Say It's "Scrumptious" and "Classic"

If you’re looking for new recipes to try this Hanukkah, these crispy latkes are a perfect candidate.

The Festival of Lights is upon us, which means it's time to light candles, enjoy some fried food and celebrate with friends and family. Because the Hanukkah miracle centered around oil, the eight nights of the holiday are the perfect time to flex your frying skills. And what better way to start than with a round of buttery, crispy potato latkes?

We have a few latke recipes to spark your culinary imagination. But if you're looking for a classic recipe with lots of rave reviews, we may have found the perfect one for you. Ina Garten just shared her recipe for simply Perfect Potato Pancakes, and commenters are obsessed.

"Happy Chanukah," Garten wrote on Instagram. "But you don't have to be Jewish to love potato pancakes! Make a lot because they'll go fast. Have a happy and safe holiday." Making a lot of these savory treats shouldn't be too tough—Garten says this is a beginner recipe, and it yields 24 to 30 latkes.

Commenters were quick to commend this recipe as yielding truly perfect latkes—one wrote that Garten's recipe is "tops," while others advised making a double batch so everyone can have as many as they want. "I made these scrumptious latkes for my grandchildren," one comment reads. "There was literally no air time between taking them out of the frying pan and putting them on the plate. They went directly into the mouths of very grateful people. #INeverGotOne"

To make Garten's potato pancakes, combine cooked and mashed Yukon Gold potatoes with peeled and shredded baking potatoes (the two different types of potatoes ensure a fluffy interior and crispy, crunchy exterior). To the potato mixture, add grated onion, eggs, chives and panko breadcrumbs or matzo meal, plus salt and pepper. Then heat two parts butter and one part olive oil in a skillet and drop in the latke mixture by heaping tablespoons, letting each pancake cook for two to three minutes on each side.

Garten suggests finishing these pancakes with a sprinkle of chives and lots of sour cream. If you wanted to add in some applesauce on the side, try Ina's Homemade Applesauce or our Quick Applesauce for some extra homemade flair.