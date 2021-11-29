Giada De Laurentiis' Goat Cheese-Stuffed Bell Peppers Are the Easiest Holiday Appetizer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, many of our favorite celebrity chefs are jumping ahead to Hanukkah (naturally, since it's in full swing now) and Christmas. Giada De Laurentiis gave us a jumpstart on all things Christmas even earlier this year with her self-care gift guide and Bloomingdale's holiday present roundup, and this weekend, she hopped onto Food Network to share some culinary inspiration.

Fans seem to agree, based on the five-star rating and comments like, "My youngest son picked this out as one of our Christmas appetizers. Raves all around! I bought a big pack of mini peppers, so we will be enjoying these 'til New Years!"

To make the low-carb Christmas appetizer at home, start by preparing the baby bell peppers: Cut 10 in half (or as many as you'd like to feed your crowd), remove the seeds, then toss them with a tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt. On a rimmed baking sheet, place each half cut-side down and broil for about 4 minutes, or until they soften slightly. This might vary quite a bit based on your oven, according to fan comments, so simply check at 4 minutes and adjust accordingly based on your doneness preference.

As they cool, all that's left to do is mix up and pipe in the filling. (Before we go any further, we could mention De Laurentiis recommends a piping bag with decorative tips like this Ateco Pastry Bag Decorating Kit; buy it: $19.95, Williams Sonoma, to make quick and beautiful work of the job. "During the holidays, I take the extra step and I make things look a little fancier," she says. But a zip-top bag with the end trimmed off also works in a pinch, or you could even use a small spoon to scoop and spread the filling inside the pepper halves for a more low-fuss look.)

Back to the filling: "I'm using 4 ounces of goat cheese, and just a little bit of mascarpone to kind of loosen up the goat cheese and make it a little fluffier," De Laurentiis explains during the episode, noting that it's important to begin with these at room temperature so they are soft and a cinch to blend. "Add some citrus to brighten up the goat cheese," she says, while grating in the zest from one orange and one lemon.

Add a pinch more salt, use a spatula to combine, then scoop the filling into your piping vessel of choice. Fill each pepper evenly with the goat cheese mixture, garnish with fresh chives "to get a little bit of that mild onion, herby flavor on top. And I love the color combo; it reminds me of Christmas. The red peppers and the green chives look like Christmas," she explains.