Ho, ho, ho-ly smokes! We're only about a month away from Christmas (and Hanukkah is less than a week away!). And even though the crew members at Trader Joe's are busy restocking shelves and checking out guests before Thanksgiving feasts commence, they have already made their lists and checked them twice.

Their "Deck the Halls with Sweets and Sundries" roundup dropped last week, and is full of great gift ideas for everyone on your list, including plants, beauty products and of course snacks—both savory and sweet.

One trend that really stood out to us in this curated collection, which we're taking as Trader Joe's first holiday gift guide of the year: Mint. Ahead, the best peppermint goodies of all kinds that employees deemed worthy of their list—and worthy of a spot in your cart or basket. (ICYMI, these 15 holiday items are already back at Trader Joe's—including a drink shoppers say they "must stock up" on.)

The 13 Best Peppermint Items at Trader Joe's, According to Employees

The Self-Care Stocking Stuffers

Studies suggest that peppermint essential oils might help improve concentration and reduce headaches. Plus these products smell so fresh they might help wake them up the morning after a long evening of reveling!

Pink Peppermint Face and Body Mask

Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap

For Fans of Sweet and Salty

If all the sugar cookies have left you (or your gift recipient) craving something that isn't 100% sweet, consider one of these just-salty-enough eats.

Peppermint Pretzel Slims

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Twist Assortment

Candy Cane Chocolate-Covered Almonds

For Those Who Love Chocolate

Thin Mints are the #1 best-selling Girl Scout Cookie for good reason...the combination of chocolate and mint is one that many Americans can't get enough of, no matter the time of year! But the duo feels especially festive come December, and is showcased in fine form in these cookies, candy bars and candy canes.

Joe-Joe's Dark Chocolate Bar

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's (also available in Gluten-Free)

Handmade Candy Cane with Cocoa Crème-filled Center

Dark Chocolate-Covered Peppermint Cremes

Dark Chocolate-Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe's

Dark Chocolate Minty Mallows

To Give Them 🤩

A star atop the tree is good, but you know what's even better? A star-shaped treat you can eat, and these two products offer just that. Their mini size makes them cute and easy to portion control.