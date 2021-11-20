ThePrep: Light, 15-Minute Meals Leading up to Thanksgiving

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You still need to make yourself dinner leading up to Thanksgiving. These 15-minute meals are as easy as can be and are on the lighter side, thanks to lots of veggies, to help you feel you best heading into the holiday.

With so much focus on Thursday's big feast, I always find myself scrambling to get dinner on the table in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Given all the cooking that's about to happen, I need some quick and easy dinner ideas to fill out the week. That's where this menu comes in handy, with fresh and light 15-minute meals Sunday through Wednesday, a tasty Thanksgiving menu for Thursday, plus a healthy dinner idea for how to use up leftovers creatively the next day.

Your Meal Plan

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Sunday's Quick Shrimp Puttanesca kicks off this week of 15-minute dinners. This meal is both healthy and comforting, and requires just a handful of ingredients. I love the briny olives and capers in this recipe, plus the artichokes help to up the veggie count. Pairing Monday's fast Chickpea Curry with riced cauliflower is another easy way to add veggies to your meal, and serving Tuesday's speedy salmon salad in an avocado helps, too! These extra veggies earlier in the week help my body feel balanced heading into the holiday.

People sure are passionate about their Thanksgiving must-haves—I certainly can't go without buttery mashed potatoes, creamy green bean casserole and hot gravy. Honestly, if they were the only things on the table, I'd be happy! But to keep everyone happy, there's a little bit of everything on Thursday's menu. If you're skipping the traditional meal this year, choose another 15-minute recipe to cover you for that night.

Sunday: Quick Shrimp Puttanesca and a side of greens topped with Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette

Monday: Chickpea Curry over cauliflower rice

Tuesday: Salmon-Stuffed Avocados and a side of greens topped with Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette

Thursday Dinner: Herb-Roasted Turkey (or go with a smaller Roast Chicken)

Big Batch Breakfast

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding﻿

Start each day off on a healthy note with this fiber-packed Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding. If you haven't tried chia pudding yet, I highly recommend you do—it's delicious! Plus, with 10 grams of fiber per serving, these tasty cups will help keep your digestive system in tip-top shape—even after all those Thanksgiving goodies.

Get the Recipe: Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Treat Yourself

classic negroni shot in glass with orange peel twist on white background

A good Negroni is something I look forward to on special occasions, so that's going to be my pre-dinner drink of choice on Thanksgiving. I love the just-bitter-enough flavor from the Campari and I usually add a squeeze of fresh orange juice, too. It makes it taste—and smell—extra amazing!

Get the Recipe: Classic Negroni