The #1 Thing to Have on Hand If You're Hosting Thanksgiving

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where associate nutrition editor and registered dietitian, Jessica Ball, keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

I love Thanksgiving. There is something so special to me about a holiday that is focused on gathering around a table with people you love (check out my tips for hosting if it's your first time). That said, there is one part of Thanksgiving that I have a love-hate relationship with: leftovers. On the one hand, I love having leftover potato pancakes for breakfast or eating cold stuffing straight from the fridge (don't yuck my yum). Plus, leftover turkey and cranberry sauce have led to some of the most glorious sandwiches I've ever made. But on the other hand, leftovers can be a lot, quantity-wise. They take up a lot of room in the fridge and it feels like the expiration clock starts ticking the second you package them up. Even though I love Thanksgiving foods, I don't want to eat the same thing for weeks on end.

Luckily, there is one trick that helps solve my leftovers conundrum: have ample food storage containers on hand to send leftovers home with guests. With a little planning ahead, this can become the best of both worlds. Guests will be happy to make turkey sandwiches or enjoy sides for the week even though they didn't host. Also, this will leave you with just the right amount of leftovers, so you can actually enjoy them. Goodbye stress and food waste!