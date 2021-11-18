Giada's Easy Sheet-Pan Dinner Has Fans Raving: "So Easy, So Fresh and Beyond Delicious"

As the holiday season approaches, it feels like there's less time in the day—that's why we're always on the lookout for super-fast dinners we can whip up in a pinch. It's no surprise that Giada De Laurentiis, the cook behind so many of our other go-to simple recipes, has a sheet-pan dinner we're eager to try out this winter.

Giada's Sheet Pan Parmesan Shrimp and Veggies features the kind of sturdy, dependable produce you can pick up at the supermarket any time of year, like red onions, broccoli, cauliflower and grape or cherry tomatoes. That bounty of fresh veggies, plus a pound of deveined shrimp, is seasoned with lemon zest, oregano and a sprinkle of kosher salt in this 35-minute dinner.

De Laurentiis starts by tossing her chopped veggies in olive oil and salt, then roasting them for 15 minutes at 450°F. As the veggies cook, she tosses the shrimp with more olive oil, salt, oregano and grated Parmesan cheese—you can use the same bowl you used to toss the veggies for minimal cleanup. When veggies are just a little browned, she adds the shrimp to the sheet pan and sends it back into the oven for another 8 minutes, or until the shrimp is pink and fully cooked. The whole pan is finished off with lemon zest for a touch of fresh citrus flavor.

This five-star recipe has quite a few fans, with one reviewer writing that they love to use this recipe to clean out their produce drawer since you can cook the veggies for as long as they need before adding the shrimp. Plus, you can swap in whatever veggies you have on hand for an even simpler meal. "This is so easy and good," the review reads. "I switched out the broccoli and cauliflower for zucchini. I also had leftover Brussels sprouts, so I added them too when I put the shrimp on because the sprouts just needed to be reheated. This is a great recipe."

And while a couple of commenters weren't big fans of mixing seafood and cheese, this recipe was tasty enough to win both of them over. "I don't usually mix seafood and cheese, but do think the Parmesan adds a richness to the taste. I recommend reducing to 1/4 cup Parmesan instead of 1/2 cup, but that's just my preference," one of the reviewers wrote. "[It's a] great, tasty and healthy recipe, perfect for colder weather!"

Instagram commenters were quick to chime in with rave reviews, too, with folks calling it a family-friendly "absolute win" and "total favorite," so you know you've got a crowd-pleaser on your hands. "I have made this so many times and it's FANTASTIC!!," one person wrote. "Thank you for posting so I'm reminded to make it again soon!"