5 Ways to Use a Jar of Tikka Masala Sauce for a Quick, Easy Dinner

When you need a fast and flavorful dinner, convenience items like jarred sauce can come in handy. And one item you'll want to stock in your pantry: tikka masala sauce. Store-bought tikka masala sauce is the key to a quick curry, but this spicy, creamy tomato gravy is versatile. Here are five ways to use store-bought tikka masala sauce.

5 Ways to Use Tikka Masala Sauce

Before you start cooking, make sure you have enough sauce on hand. Our top choices for tikka masala sauce include Brooklyn Delhi's Tikka Masala Indian Simmer Sauce, which is made with coconut cream for a little extra flavor (buy it: Amazon, $12). Plus, it's vegan thanks to the coconut cream. We also like the smooth and luscious Masala Mama Tikka Masala (buy it: Amazon, $16).

Tikka Masala Tian (pictured above)

Spread 1/2 cup sauce in a 9-inch pie dish. Shingle slices of 1 medium Japanese eggplant, 1 medium zucchini and 2 large Roma tomatoes on the sauce. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and spread 1/4 cup sauce on top. Sprinkle with fresh thyme and crushed red pepper. Cover with foil. Bake at 375°F for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake for 20 minutes. Serves 4.

Baked Potatoes with Tikka Masala Chickpea Chaat

Sauté 1 cup sliced yellow onion in 1 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet. Add two 15-oz. cans rinsed chickpeas and one 12-oz. jar sauce, and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup chopped cilantro. Spoon over 4 baked potatoes and garnish with Greek yogurt, diced red onion and more cilantro. Serves 4.

Tikka Masala-Glazed Salmon Kebabs

Cut 1 large onion, 1 large bell pepper and 1 large tomato into chunks and thread onto 4 skewers. Place on a baking sheet and brush with 1/4 cup sauce. Bake at 450°F for 20 minutes. Thread 11/4 lbs. cubed salmon onto 4 skewers. Add to the pan and brush with 1/4 cup sauce. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes more. Serves 4.

Tikka Masala Naan Pizza

Spread 2 Tbsp. sauce on naan. Top with 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, 1/8 tsp. crushed coriander seeds, 1/8 tsp. each nigella seeds and crushed red pepper. Bake at 425°F for 8 to 10 minutes. Serves 1.

Tikka Masala Baked Eggs