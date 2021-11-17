6 Healthy Sandwiches to Order From Popular Fast Food Chains

From Subway to Jersey Mike’s Subs, here are some tasty options you can feel good about.

When you need a quick and easy meal on-the-go, sandwiches are a great option. The next time you find yourself stopping at a fast food restaurant, take the guesswork out of finding the healthiest option on the menu. Here are six healthy and delicious choices at popular sandwich shops, including Subway and Jersey Mike's Subs. (And if you're thinking about switching to a wrap instead of bread, don't be fooled. Most wraps have just as many calories as a puffy roll, so focus on choosing whole grains to capitalize on fiber.)

Jersey Mike's Subs

Roast Beef & Provolone Mini on Wheat Bread (hold the oil)

420 cal, 688mg sodium, 4g fiber, 37g protein

There's nothing mini about the big flavors in this right-sized 'wich! With juicy tomatoes, onions, vinegar and oregano topping tender, thinly sliced roast beef, you won't miss the oil.

Jimmy John's Sandwiches

Turkey Tom Unwich

250 cal, 700mg sodium, 2g fiber, 15g protein

The "Unwich" option at this chain rolls your sandwich fillings in a lettuce wrap for calorie and sodium savings. And this combo of turkey breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo is classically tasty.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Mediterranean Chicken Half (hold the feta)

350 cal, 850mg sodium, 7g fiber, 24g protein

Think a half sandwich won't fill you up? With grilled chicken, hummus and tons of veggies like artichoke hearts, cucumbers and roasted red peppers all on multigrain bread, this flavorful sando gets the job done.

Quiznos

Veggie Guacamole Sammie

420 cal, 800mg sodium, 5g fiber, 13g protein

They had us at guacamole. But the crunchy veggie medley of cukes, peppers, shrooms and tomatoes—all loaded into a soft mini flatbread with Cheddar, mozzarella and red wine vinaigrette— makes a good thing even better.

Schlotzsky's

California Chicken Avocado Flatbread + Garden Salad Pick 2

415 cal, 725mg sodium, 4g fiber, 22g protein

This sandwich shop take on pizza is topped with grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozz and Cheddar cheeses and a drizzle of chipotle aioli? Yes please! The Pick 2 lets you downsize the portion and amp up the veggies with a crunchy side salad.

Subway

Veggie Delite, 6-inch

370 cal, 680mg sodium, 5g fiber, 12 g protein