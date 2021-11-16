This Simple Caprese Wreath Is the Most Festive Holiday Appetizer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here are EatingWell, we're big fans of holiday appetizers that add some festive flair to our spreads. Whether we're making charcuterie houses (that is, gingerbread-esque houses made of meat and cheese) or taking inspiration from Rachael Ray's charcuter-wreath, we love an easy appetizer that looks impressive and can wow our holiday guests. A few years ago, The BakerMama made a caprese candy cane that took over the internet. Now she's back with another holiday recipe, but this time it's a caprese salad in the shape of a wreath—and it's oh-so adorable and easy to make.

To get started, you'll need a log of sliced mozzarella, some mini mozzarella balls cut in half, a few large tomatoes and eight cherry tomatoes cut in half. You'll also need some fresh herbs (The BakerMama's recipe calls for basil, rosemary and thyme), flaky sea salt, pepper and balsamic glaze for garnishing.

To assemble your caprese wreath, grab a round platter (like this one from Crate & Barrel, $16.95) and alternate mozzarella and tomato slices in the shape of a wreath. Garnish with tomato and mozzarella ball halves as the "ornaments," and tuck in fresh basil, rosemary and thyme around the platter as the "greenery." Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze, sprinkle with flaky sea salt and pepper, and serve on its own or with crostini.

The BakerMama says in her Instagram caption, "I'm so in love with the ease and elegance of this holiday appetizer. With only a few ingredients and minutes, you can present this pretty dish and really impress your guests this holiday season."