Whether you're growing it in your backyard or picking up a bunch from the grocery store, kale is known for its curly, and oftentimes unruly, leaves. While those leaves are great for using in a wide array of recipes, from Kale Salad with Cranberries to Creamed Kale, prepping kale for cooking may seem tricky. To help, we put together this guide with step-by-step photos, so you can learn how to cut kale like a pro.