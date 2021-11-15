How to Cut Kale

Learn how to prep kale for use in salads, side dishes and more.

Lisa Kingsley and Alex Loh November 15, 2021
Credit: Helen Norman

Whether you're growing it in your backyard or picking up a bunch from the grocery store, kale is known for its curly, and oftentimes unruly, leaves. While those leaves are great for using in a wide array of recipes, from Kale Salad with Cranberries to Creamed Kale, prepping kale for cooking may seem tricky. To help, we put together this guide with step-by-step photos, so you can learn how to cut kale like a pro.

How to Cut Kale

1. Wash kale in cool water to remove sand and grit.

Credit: Karla Conrad

2. Slice along each side of the stem or hold onto it and pull off the leaves.

Credit: Karla Conrad

3. Chop or tear leaves to desired size.

Credit: Karla Conrad

Once your kale is chopped, recipes like Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas and Spicy Potato & Kale Soup are just the beginning of what you can make and enjoy. Next up: Learn how to cook kale the right way.

By Lisa Kingsley and Alex Loh
