ThePrep: 400-Calorie High-Protein Dinners for Fall

With 14 grams of protein and coming in right around 400 calories per serving, these tasty dinners will leave you feeling satisfied all evening long.

The dark, chilly evenings have me cooking dinner much earlier than usual, and as a result, I end up feeling hungry for a snack right before bed. There's nothing wrong with that, as long as I don't go too crazy and end up with a stomachache. But to help make my actual dinner more satisfying, I'm loading up on the protein. This week of delicious dinners delivers at least 14 grams of protein per serving, which means I'm more likely to feel satisfied all evening long. Plus, each meal clocks in right around 400 calories, to help me feel refreshed—not weighed down.

Your Meal Plan

Easy Herby Tuna Cakes over Greens Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Who says you can only enjoy caprese in the summer? Definitely not me! The classic combination of tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and balsamic vinegar comes together in Sunday's Grilled Caprese Chicken. If it's a mild night out, I'll fire up the grill, otherwise I'll be making this protein-packed dinner in my grill pan (Buy one: Staub Cast-Iron Grill Pan, $99). Monday's Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing deliver 21 grams of filling protein and come together quickly in just 15 minutes, making this meal a weeknight winner. I love that it pairs pantry staples—high-protein canned tuna and white beans—with flavorful, fresh herbs and lemon.

Tuesday' Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing is a hearty dinner salad I love making any time of the year. And with 30 grams of protein, it definitely won't leave me feeling hungry. Next up: Wednesday's 3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli. At first glance, you wouldn't think this dinner screams "high protein," but it actually delivers 21 grams per serving. To close out this week of tasty dinners, I'll pull out my grill pan once more for the Greek-Inspired Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki. Its 5-star rating is well deserved!

Monday: Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing (400 calories, 21 grams protein)

Tuesday: Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing with 1 baguette slice (448 calories, 30 grams protein)

Wednesday: 3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli with 2 cups greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette (425 calories, 21 grams protein)

Meal-Prep Snack

salted coconut caramel balls Credit: Joy Howard

Inspired by the irresistible flavor of salted caramel, these coconut-coated energy balls have that same salty-sweet taste and are ready in just 30 minutes. Making a batch at the beginning of the week means you have a healthy snack (or crave-worthy dessert) at the ready.

Get the Recipe: Salted Coconut-Caramel Energy Balls

Treat Yourself

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. I'll be making this delicious hot chocolate recipe this weekend. We're expected to get some rain here in Vermont, so it'll be the perfect thing to keep me cozy and warm.

Get the Recipe: Bourbon Hot Cocoa