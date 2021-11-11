Giada De Laurentiis' Thanksgiving Menu Has a Delicious, Italian-Inspired Twist

From cornbread to cheesy vegetable casserole to cheesecake, we'll take one of each, please! ✋

While it's only one day, and honestly, usually only one meal—all at the end of November—Google search trends for "Thanksgiving menu" begin to climb in early October. That means many of us spend about 7 weeks dreaming about the big day, Turkey Day, and planning out the perfect spread.

We can now score great ideas from countless sources from TikTok to the TODAY Show to blogs and magazines (we might be partial to one in particular!), but one of our best sources for Thanksgiving inspiration? Our favorite celebrity chefs.

So far, we've been graced with Thanksgiving menus from Ina Garten and Bobby Flay, and now, Giada de Laurentiis is joining the party.

"There is nothing like Thanksgiving in bringing family together, and I'm so grateful to be together again this year. Last year, Thanksgiving was all about counting our blessings and making the most out of a less-than-ideal time in the world," de Laurentiis says on her website, Giadzy. "It was especially hard to not be with my entire family—dinners together have always been one of our most important rituals, ever since I was a toddler. Everyone in my family loves cooking and getting in the kitchen and sharing what they've created, and it's my personal favorite way to show people my love."

So to commemorate the "extra special Thanksgiving" and being able to reunite, the Food Network star, cookbook author, Italian food icon and mom has pulled out all the stops with a Thanksgiving menu complete with two desserts, an array of colorful, crave-worthy sides and a prosciutto-wrapped(!) turkey.

Here's a preview of the 13 recipes that made the cut: