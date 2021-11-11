Ground Chicken Burgers Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Bone Fragments in the Mixture

The nationwide recall of more than 97,000 pounds of chicken includes a Trader Joe’s product.

Check your freezers, chicken burger fans—Innovative Solutions, Inc., announced a recall of approximately 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patties on Wednesday.

According to the USDA, the patties may be contaminated with pieces of bone, which was discovered after some shoppers complained about finding the bone fragments in their own burgers. The burgers were produced between August 16 and September 29, 2021.

The two products included in the recall are:

One-pound, four-count boxes of Trader Joe's Chili-Lime Chicken Burgers with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 on the label and

with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 on the label and Nine-pound, 72-count bulk boxes of Spinach-Feta Chicken Sliders with lot codes 2361 or 2631 on the label.

You can view examples of the packaging on USDA's website.

Recalled products will also have the code "EST. P-8276" printed next to the USDA mark of inspection. The patties were sold at stores nationwide. A retailer list is not currently available, but if the USDA issues one, you'll be able to find it on their recall page.