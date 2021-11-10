Kate Hudson Made a No-Cook, Weight Watchers-Friendly Snack We Can't Wait to Try

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You're just five ingredients away from trying this healthy snack recipe yourself!

Ever since avocado toast burst onto the buzzy food scene here in America circa 2010—long before these TikTok trends we're still obsessed with—avocado consumption in the U.S. has been growing rapidly. Back in 2010, we ate about 4 pounds per person per year, according to data from the financial services company Rabobank. By 2018, we ate about 8 ½ pounds, and they predict we'll each chow down on 11 pounds of avocado per year by 2026.

"On my PersonalPoints, this guy," Hudson says, holding up a half of a pitted avocado close to her camera, "is 0 points."

To follow Hudson's lead and make this quick and easy snack yourself, in a medium bowl, combine 1 medium avocado, 1 medium chopped tomato, ½ medium jalapeño pepper (with ribs and seeds removed to tame the heat, if desired), 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice and "a healthy pinch" of salt. (BTW, here's how to pick a pepper that matches your spice preference, according to Rachael Ray!)

Use a fork to coarsely mash the mixture to your preferred chunkiness level, then pile it onto four 4-inch thin rice cakes (like Lundberg Organic 5-Grain Thin Stackers; buy it: $22.99 for six 6-ounce packages, Amazon).

"Don't you love easy food? Easy food is the best!" Hudson swoons after taking her first bite.