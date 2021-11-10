Kate Hudson Made a No-Cook, Weight Watchers-Friendly Snack We Can't Wait to Try
You're just five ingredients away from trying this healthy snack recipe yourself!
Ever since avocado toast burst onto the buzzy food scene here in America circa 2010—long before these TikTok trends we're still obsessed with—avocado consumption in the U.S. has been growing rapidly. Back in 2010, we ate about 4 pounds per person per year, according to data from the financial services company Rabobank. By 2018, we ate about 8 ½ pounds, and they predict we'll each chow down on 11 pounds of avocado per year by 2026.
Considering the many health benefits of avocados, we're pretty sure we're doing our fair share of fruit feasting here at EatingWell! Our recent faves include Creamy Avocado Pasta, Taco Stuffed Avocados, and Avocado Fries with Sriracha Aioli, and after spotting Kate Hudson's Instagram post this week, we have her 10-minute snack recipe on deck to try next.
The actress/author/fashion entrepreneur/mom took to Instagram to demonstrate how to make Chunky Guacamole–Topped Rice Cakes to celebrate the new WW PersonalPoints program (check out what's new in the latest plan update from the former Weight Watchers brand).
"On my PersonalPoints, this guy," Hudson says, holding up a half of a pitted avocado close to her camera, "is 0 points."
To follow Hudson's lead and make this quick and easy snack yourself, in a medium bowl, combine 1 medium avocado, 1 medium chopped tomato, ½ medium jalapeño pepper (with ribs and seeds removed to tame the heat, if desired), 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice and "a healthy pinch" of salt. (BTW, here's how to pick a pepper that matches your spice preference, according to Rachael Ray!)
Use a fork to coarsely mash the mixture to your preferred chunkiness level, then pile it onto four 4-inch thin rice cakes (like Lundberg Organic 5-Grain Thin Stackers; buy it: $22.99 for six 6-ounce packages, Amazon).
"Don't you love easy food? Easy food is the best!" Hudson swoons after taking her first bite.
We sure do, Kate, and we love this concept of serving guac on a whole grain vessel! Get the recipe for the Chunky Guacamole–Topped Rice Cakes here, and if you happen to have more avocados handy, put them to delicious use in these beyond-toast, super-tasty avocado recipes.