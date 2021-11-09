These 15 Holiday Items Are Already Back at Trader Joe's—Including a Drink Shoppers Say They "Must Stock Up" On

Regardless of whether you've put up your Christmas tree or started playing holiday music yet, one thing is sure: holiday flavors are starting to pop back up in stores. If you love the comforting spice of gingerbread or the refreshing sweetness of peppermint, it really *is* the most wonderful time of the year—and you can already find holiday treats and drinks in those flavors and more at Trader Joe's.

TJ's fans on Instagram have been spotting favorites, like seasonal coffee and Advent calendars, in stores, which means it's time to start stocking up. Don't worry, your Thanksgiving guests probably won't mind if you sneak some wintry flavors into the cocktails or dessert. Read on for 15 of the holiday products available at some Trader Joe's locations now.

Folks who love their morning cup of holiday-spiced joe will be excited to see this classic Trader Joe's coffee back on the shelf. Pick up a 14-ounce canister of the medium-dark roast at your local store for $7.99.

This blend will be another hit for those who love a medium-dark roast—this coffee is spiked with cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves and nutmeg, so folks who are pumpkin spice fans will find a similarly fragrant flavor here. Pick up a 14-ounce tin for $7.99.

This decaffeinated green tea is a minty, festive way to get cozy at the end of the day. Plus, this tea is a fan-favorite find—many Instagram commenters said they "must stock up" on this blend for the cold months ahead. Buy a box of 20 tea bags for $2.79.

Whether you serve this over ice, heat it in a slow cooker or spike it with red wine, you're going to want to try this punch that one commenter calls "the taste of Christmas." Trader Joe's suggests adding a little bourbon to this bottle for a holiday punch the adults in the room will love—try it for $3.99.

Here's a perfect mixer for your big-batch Thanksgiving or winter holiday cocktail (it also makes a great mocktail with a squeeze of lime). This super-potent take on ginger beer comes in a perfectly presentable green glass bottle that will look right at home on your beverage cart. Pick up a 25.4-ounce bottle for $3.29.

This fizzy treat is festive on its own or with an added boost from your favorite spirit. Serve it with a little lime and fresh pomegranate seeds for a sweetly decadent drink. Each four-pack of cans is $3.99.

Here's another nonalcoholic beverage or mixer option that would be right at home during the holiday season. This drink blends ginger and cranberry juices with carbonated water for a sweet treat that anyone can indulge in at the holidays—try a pack of four for $3.99.

If you love fixing up a super-seasonal cocktail for your holiday parties (or winter nightcaps), these liqueurs may pique your interest. TJ's is offering an Eggnog Liqueur, a Gingerbread Liqueur and a Cocoa Cream Liqueur that would pair well with hot coffee on a chilly night—try any bottle for $7.99

This baking mix takes all the stress out of a little weekend baking project. The mix contains little pieces of crystallized ginger for an especially flavorful bite—try a box for $2.99.

All you need is one large egg and a stick of unsalted butter to take these cookies from tin to oven. The cookies are packed with chocolate chunks and little peppermint pieces for the ultimate addition to your holiday dessert board—we won't tell anyone you didn't make them from scratch. Pick up the mix for $4.49.

A stick of melted butter (or a half cup of oil) and an egg make this mix come to life. Even folks who don't love a dessert loaf may like this mix—it can also be used to make festive crackle cookies (just be sure to pick up some powdered sugar). Try the mix for $3.49.

Kittens lucky enough to get one of these calendars will have 25 days of salmon and seaweed treats to look forward to—and dogs will get to chow down on the same number of salmon and sweet potato treats. Pick up each calendar for $5.99 and knock a gift off your pet's holiday wishlist.

These soft, frosting-filled cookies could be a perfect post-dinner treat with coffee. Pick up a box of 18 cookies for $4.99 and add them to your next seasonal dessert board.

If you need a last-minute sweet for your next get-together, try this simple loaf. The cake is flavored with pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves for a warming, seasonal treat that pals, plant-based or not, can enjoy. Pick up a loaf for $4.29.