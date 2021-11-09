Ina Garten's Thanksgiving Menu Is Golden

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Her Barefoot Contessa holiday special debuts Friday, but we have your sneak peek of the recipes!

ICYMI, Ina Garten is back with a refreshed version of her Food Network show—Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food—a series inspired by her latest cookbook (buy it: $19, Amazon).

And while we adored the little sneak peak of her favorite side dish and the ultimate Thanksgiving leftover sandwich on Al Roker's Cooking Up a Storm podcast, we are most excited for next Friday's special, "A Barefoot Thanksgiving." It's the third episode of Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, and while it doesn't debut until November 19, a thorough teaser is available now on the Food Network site.

"It's Thanksgiving at the barn and Ina Garten's good friend and neighbor Bobby Flay is coming over. She's making a dazzling spread, perfect for the big day with her incomparable tips, strategies and fabulous recipes."

Here's what's on the Thanksgiving menu for Garten and her pal Bobby Flay:

We can only imagine pulling up a seat at that table to share this meal with the Iron Chef and Ina!