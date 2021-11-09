Ina Garten's Thanksgiving Menu Is Golden

Her Barefoot Contessa holiday special debuts Friday, but we have your sneak peek of the recipes!

Karla Walsh November 09, 2021
Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin / MaksymChechel

ICYMI, Ina Garten is back with a refreshed version of her Food Network showBarefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food—a series inspired by her latest cookbook (buy it: $19, Amazon).

And while we adored the little sneak peak of her favorite side dish and the ultimate Thanksgiving leftover sandwich on Al Roker's Cooking Up a Storm podcast, we are most excited for next Friday's special, "A Barefoot Thanksgiving." It's the third episode of Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, and while it doesn't debut until November 19, a thorough teaser is available now on the Food Network site.

"It's Thanksgiving at the barn and Ina Garten's good friend and neighbor Bobby Flay is coming over. She's making a dazzling spread, perfect for the big day with her incomparable tips, strategies and fabulous recipes."

Here's what's on the Thanksgiving menu for Garten and her pal Bobby Flay:

  • Ina's Make-Ahead Cranberry Sauce that's so delish, one fan says, "I would rate this 6 stars if I could!"
  • Bobby's Fall Sangria. One person who stirred this up at home admits, "People won't stop asking me for the recipe!!!! Huge hit!"
  • Ina's Orange-Honey Glazed Carrots that call for just 15 minutes of prep time.
  • Bobby's Eleven-Layer Potato Gratin. "This has been my go-to potato dish for Thanksgiving for the last three years," one fan raves.
  • Ina's Sautéed Shredded Brussels Sprouts done in the skillet (and in a mere 15 minutes!).
  • Bobby's Smoked Whole Turkey, no oven space required. Flay explains how to transform your grill into a smoker.
  • Bobby's Heartland Chopped Salad. Kale, spinach, pomegranates, walnuts, cranberries—all of our fall faves are here.
  • Ina's Herb and Apple Bread Pudding. A five-star reviewer says you can get a head start on Thanksgiving eve: "We made it the day before Thanksgiving and then baked it as written on Turkey Day. It was wonderful! Creamy, flavorful and cheesy delish!"
  • Ina's Lemon Ginger Molasses Cake. Who needs pie when you can bake a cake that's "wonderful, yummy and not too sweet," according to a fan. "I made it last year and plan to make it again this Thanksgiving."

We can only imagine pulling up a seat at that table to share this meal with the Iron Chef and Ina!

In years past, Garten has shared a Tuscan turkey roulade and two showstopping boozy desserts, and now we have even more dishes to inspire our own holiday spreads. Just add a round of supersized cosmos and the feast is complete!

