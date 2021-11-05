Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled for Possible Listeria Concerns

Southeastern Grocers—the parent company of Harveys, Fresco Y Más and Winn-Dixie—is voluntarily recalling frozen shrimp for possible presence of listeria. The affected product is the 16-ounce Fisherman's Wharf Brand Frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp 16-20 count. The recall was initiated after routine testing revealed the presence of listeria.

Listeria (specifically, Listeria monocytogenes) is a species of bacteria that can lead to the development of listeriosis when consumed. Symptoms of listeriosis may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, stiff neck and more. According to the FDA, "for the very young, the elderly and the immune-compromised, listeriosis can result in death."

The bags of frozen shrimp were sold in all Harveys, Fresco Y Más and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. To see if your product is impacted, look for the following information:

UPC code: 2114003262

Best by date of 4/5/2023