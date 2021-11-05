Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled for Possible Listeria Concerns
If you shop at Harveys, Fresco Y Más or Winn-Dixie, check your freezer ASAP.
Southeastern Grocers—the parent company of Harveys, Fresco Y Más and Winn-Dixie—is voluntarily recalling frozen shrimp for possible presence of listeria. The affected product is the 16-ounce Fisherman's Wharf Brand Frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp 16-20 count. The recall was initiated after routine testing revealed the presence of listeria.
Listeria (specifically, Listeria monocytogenes) is a species of bacteria that can lead to the development of listeriosis when consumed. Symptoms of listeriosis may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, stiff neck and more. According to the FDA, "for the very young, the elderly and the immune-compromised, listeriosis can result in death."
The bags of frozen shrimp were sold in all Harveys, Fresco Y Más and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. To see if your product is impacted, look for the following information:
- UPC code: 2114003262
- Best by date of 4/5/2023
Customers with the recalled product should not consume it and should throw it away immediately. The product may also be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.