Ina Garten Just Revealed Details About the New Season of Barefoot Contessa—and Previewed an Easy Appetizer from the Show

There's nothing like kicking back on the couch and taking in a few reruns of Barefoot Contessa—Ina Garten's long-running Food Network show. But if you, like many of us Ina Garten superfans at EatingWell, have seen just about every episode of Garten's show, you'll be thrilled to hear that a new season of the beloved show is coming back to Food Network on Sundays this fall.

As Garten wrote in the caption, you can enjoy the second episode of the new season at 12:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. This episode of Barefoot Contessa will focus on "Simple Pleasures," Garten says, and include her recipe for Kielbasa with Mustard Dip, which looks delicious. If you want to get your hands on the recipe right away, you can find it in Garten's 2020 cookbook, Modern Comfort Food (buy it: $19, Target).

If you don't have cable, you can still cut the cord and stream Barefoot Contessa online—just sign up with a live TV streamer, like Philo (stream it: $25 per month), which offers a weeklong free trial. You could also try out Discovery+ (stream it: $4.99 per month), where all Food Network shows are available for streaming. You'll find the latest episodes from Barefoot Contessa's newest season on Discovery+, plus old episodes of Garten's original series and new shows from Joanna Gaines, pals Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis and more. (If you missed last week's season premiere, you can catch it in reruns, on demand or on Discovery+.)

Commenters, from Julianna Margulies to Katie Couric, were quick to comment in celebration of Garten's return to our television screens. Katie Lee Biegel and other commenters are already gearing up to add the recipe for Kielbasa with Mustard Dip to their next family get-together—and plenty more are planning watch parties with friends.