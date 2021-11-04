Giada De Laurentiis Just Released Her Gift Guide—Here Are 6 of Our Favorite Finds Under $100

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We can't get enough of perusing holiday gift guides this time of year. Of course, Oprah's Favorite Things = the gold standard, but since we're pretty indecisive and are always on the hunt for the *perfect* gift for everyone on our list, we can't help but click when any celeb puts their stamp of approval on particular presents. (Psst...Ina, we'd love to see your wishlist next!)

That said, many of the items on these celebrity-curated gift guides are often out of our reach budget-wise. But a good chunk of items on Giada de Laurentiis' just-launched Bloomingdale's Happy Together Again shop (save for the $3,200 wireless speaker) are fairly affordable. And all are absolutely, off-the-charts stunning!

Read on for the dish about our favorite less-than-$100 gift ideas for everyone on the good list.

Best for at-Home Mixologists

WITHCO Sweater Weather Bar Set

"I love to keep it classic with a fun holiday twist, which is why my holiday Negroni is one of my favorite drinks to make for holiday gatherings," de Laurentiis shares in her gift guide. "I add anise liquor for a combination of bitter, sweet and spicy flavors—perfect for sipping by a fire!" This bar set will help you serve your Negroni (or other festive holiday cocktail) in style, thanks to a glass mixer, bar spoon, jigger, garnish holder and ice mold.

The "Sweater Weather" will become their signature cocktail once they see how easy it is to make with the included bottle of mix. The cocktail-starting blend of unfiltered apple juice, raw honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, rosemary, allspice, bay leaf, orange, cayenne yields a whopping 32 servings of mixed drinks so they'll have enough for several parties. Just combine 1 ½ ounces of this mix with 1 ½ ounces of our favorite brown spirit (bourbon, whiskey or scotch), shake or stir and serve over ice.

https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/withco-sweater-weather-bar-set?ID=4167207 WITHCO Sweater Weather Bar Set $59.00 shop it Bloomingdale's

Best for Italian Food Fans

Giadzy Choose Your Own Pasta Adventure

One of several Italian ingredient cooking kits in the shop, de Laurentiis points to the pasta party-starter as her MVP. It includes "a mix of my favorite pasta shapes from Naples, the most incredible tomatoes in the world (pomodorini from Corbara), along with my favorite herbs and spices you can transform into various recipes," she says. "Everything from the tomatoes to the oils, pasta, and truffles are made by small, often family-owned farms that have been making them for generations." (How perfect to use to recreate Giada's 5-star pasta recipe that Katie Couric calls "my fave!!!"!)

https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/giadzy-choose-your-own-pasta-adventure-limited-edition?ID=4168286 Giadzy Choose Your Own Pasta Adventure, Limited Edition $65.00 shop it Bloomingdale's

Best for People Who Don't Want Extra "Stuff" Lying Around

Giadzy Olio & Aceto Limited Edition

EVOO is a staple in de Laurentiis' kitchen, and it stars in many of the dishes on her traditional holiday dinner menu. "My family always does the Feast of the Seven Fishes, which is a seafood-abundant meal that many Italians eat on Christmas Eve. Every family has their own take on the meal and not everyone makes seven different types of seafood dishes," she says. "I personally love to make just a few: a shrimp and sausage cioppino, my creamy crab cannelloni and my tangerine and herb branzino." This three-pack of Fratepietro Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sorrento's Lemon Oil and Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena will certainly get put to great use long before next December!

Best for Your Friend Who's Always Cold

Bloomingdale's Hot Chocolate Spoons Set of 6

Sure, you could get them a pair of slippers, robe or a blanket. But your constantly-seeking-cozy pal already has plenty of those? Consider these stuffing-ready sticks that can transform a warm mug of water or milk into rich hot chocolate in less than a minute. Each stick offers a new flavor experience: milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate, salted caramel milk chocolate (dibs!), marshmallow milk chocolate and Mexican milk chocolate.

Best for Travelers

Marvis 7 Days of Flavor Toothpaste Set

Made in Italy—and made for packing thanks to TSA-approved travel sizes—this kit of toothpastes will keep the recipient feeling fresh as they adventure around the globe. Each 1.3-ounce tube of vegan toothpaste features a different flavor: Aquatic Mint, Cinnamon Mint, Classic Strong Mint, Ginger Mint, Jasmin Mint, Amarelli Licorice Mint, Whitening Mint, Cinnamon Mint, Classic Strong Mint. This looks chic but also shows real heart: DYK dental health and cardiovascular health are closely linked?!

Best for Your Most Fashionable Friend

Avenida Home Flowers Round Tray