Mindy Kaling's Amazon Holiday Gift Guide Celebrates Small Businesses—and Everything Is Under $80

Starting at just $15, consider this your holiday gift guide for all of your friends and co-workers.

Actress, comedian, screenwriter, mom—Mindy Kaling is a woman of many talents. And now, she can add small business Santa to her resume, on the heels of her brand-new gift collection for Amazon!

Curated by Kaling and featuring products from makers of gorgeous handmade goods, the lineup looks luxe but doesn't have a price tag to match. Everything costs $80 or less, and the majority fall between $20 and $50. (Read: These kitchen-, home- and travel-focused goodies are awesome options for your Secret Santa, next-door neighbor, postal delivery person or as a host gift.)

The products are all hand-crafted by these Kaling-favorite small businesses:

Here are five so beautiful, we're tempted to keep 'em for ourselves!

16J Organics Mo' Butter Body Butter Cream Moisturizer

Let's have a show of hands for all who struggle with dry, cracked skin as the air gets drier, colder and more blustery? ✋🏾✋🏼✋ This body butter has our backs—and elbows, knees and knuckles—with 100% natural, organic, raw, food-grade ingredients such as cocoa butter, coconut oil, avocado oil, grape seed oil, olive oil, safflower oil and orange oil. I almost feel more dewy already...

HoneycombStudio White and Gold Ceramic Cake Stand

Your holiday cakes and pies deserve the red carpet treatment. This sophisticated 10-inch handcrafted porcelain cake stand totally delivers! The classy cake stand is finished with hand-drawn 22-karat gold details looks dreamy as-is, but just imagine it topped with a Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting or an Apple Spice Cake with Cranberry-Mandarin Compote. Martha Stewart would be so proud.

HoneycombStudio White and Gold Ceramic Cake Stand HoneycombStudio White and Gold Ceramic Cake Stand $80.00 shop it Amazon

Specialty Wood Designs Maple Wood Charcuterie Serving Board with Handle

Feed their (or your) obsession for cheese and charcuterie boards with a one-of-a-kind handcrafted 16- by 6-inch ambrosia maple cutting and serving board. The rustic design includes a built-in handle so it's a cinch to transfer from appetizer spread to dinner table. Because in our homes, no cheese gets left behind at the end of the holiday soiree!

Specialty Wood Designs Maple Wood Charcuterie Serving Board with Handle Specialty Wood Designs Maple Wood Charcuterie Serving Board with Handle $48.99 shop it Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Sandalwood Rose Candle

One of our favorite 5-second secrets for self-care: Grab a match. Light a candle. Boom: Instant aromatherapy! This soy candle burns offers 40 hours of burn time, and emanates notes of rose, wood, amber, vanilla and musk. Plus, the gold-lidded glass jar is gorgeous.

sandalwood rose candle Sweet Water Decor Sandalwood Rose Candle $20.00 shop it Amazon

Northwind Personalized Leather Luggage Tag

After more than a year of most likely staying closer to home, your travel adventures deserve the royal treatment. This gold leather tag can be customized with up to three characters so you can dress up—and not mix up—your luggage as you hit the road this season. Talk about a perfect stocking stuffer!

Northwind Personalized Leather Luggage Tag Northwind Personalized Leather Luggage Tag $24.00 shop it Amazon