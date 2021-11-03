Here's When Thanksgiving Turkeys Will Be Available at Trader Joe's and Aldi

If you, like me, have been counting down the days until you can start prepping for your Thanksgiving meal, there's good news—you can pick up turkeys at Trader Joe's and Aldi starting next week. The two stores are also filling their shelves and freezer sections with plenty of Thanksgiving sides, snacks and goodies you may want to try out yourself—including Green Bean Casserole bites from TJ's and mashed cauliflower from Aldi.

Frozen turkeys will be available at Aldi beginning November 10. The store is carrying Never Any! brand turkey, which promises a bird raised without antibiotics, hormones and other additives. The turkeys will run $1.19 per pound, so you'll want to swing by the store early to get the perfect size for your dinner. Just be sure to thaw your turkey well in advance of the big day, and check out these food stylist-approved tips for a turkey that will shine on your table (and Instagram feed).

Trader Joe's will start carrying three types of fresh turkey starting November 12, according to their Fearless Flyer, including organic, brined and kosher birds. All TJ's turkeys are young hens that have never been frozen, so if you have your heart set on fresh turkey, Joe has your back. The All Natural Antibiotic-Free Brined Fresh Young Turkeys will be available in sizes ranging from 12 to 22 pounds, and they may contain giblets. The store says these turkeys "are soaked in a sweet-savory brine that really amps up the flavor," and will cost $1.99 per pound.